Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani, two influential women in India's business and social spheres, are renowned for their impeccable fashion sense. They seamlessly blend modern elegance with traditional grandeur, making them stand out at global events. While Nita, wife of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, often opts for high-end designers and traditional Indian attire. Her daughter, Isha has inherited her sense of style, but adds a contemporary and global twist, giving her fashion choices a fresh and modern edge.

Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani's fashion game during New York outing

Recently, Nita and Isha visited the Lincoln Centre in New York, serving a stylish moment in simple yet elegant layered outfits, as seen in a video shared by the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). “This September, NMACC’s maiden theatrical production Civilization to Nation and a special fashion show by Swadesh will debut at the Lincoln Center, as part of a spectacular cultural weekend showcasing the best of Indian heritage,” captioned the video.

Nita made a chic statement in a dual-shade red and black fur jacket, featuring a raised neckline, front zip, and button-adorned cuffs. She layered it over an intricately gold-embroidered red blouse and paired it with black flared pants. Isha, on the other hand, opted for a sleek, long black jacket with a raised collar, featuring front button closures and full-length sleeves. She paired it with dark blue denim jeans for a chic, casual look. Nita further elevated her look with diamond earrings and a statement diamond ring. Her signature soft, rosy makeup and loose hair completed her polished ensemble. Isha kept it simple, a no-makeup look and left her hair open.

Meanwhile, Isha and Nita Ambani collaborate on the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, with Isha contributing to the development of the NMACC Arts Cafe, while Nita serves as the founder and chairperson of the NMACC.