Nita Ambani drinks world's most expensive water, served in gold-covered bottle worth Rs...

One of the world's wealthiest women, Nita Ambani, often attracts attention for her lavish lifestyle. Even everyday items, like her water bottle, attract attention. A viral photo shows her drinking water from a beautifully designed bottle, rumoured to be Acqua di Cristallo Tributo a Modigliani, a luxury water sold in bottles designed by renowned designer Fernando Altamirano. Plated in 24-carat gold, these bottles contain a blend of spring water from France and Fiji, as well as glacier water from Iceland. Each bottle costs ₹4.9 million.

It's also claimed that this gold-infused water contributes to Nita Ambani's glowing skin even at the age of 60. Acqua di Cristallo Tributo a Modigliani holds the Guinness World Record for the most expensive water, selling for $60,000 (approximately Rs 4.9 million) at auction. This 750-ml bottle is made of 24-carat gold, and 5 grams of gold have been added to increase the water's alkalinity. The designer of this masterpiece, Fernando Altamirano, is also known for creating the Henri IV Dudognon Heritage Cognac Grande Champagne container, which is valued at approximately $2 million.

However, it's important to note that the viral photo has been digitally edited to show Nita Ambani drinking from this expensive bottle. In the original photo, taken during an IPL match in 2015, she is actually seen with a simple water bottle. In addition to its exquisite taste, she also owns an expensive tea set from the Japanese brand Noritake, worth approximately Rs 1.5 crore. So does the idea of ​​water made from 24-carat gold make you curious about its taste?

