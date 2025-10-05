Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Pretty certain that...': Sunil Gavaskar questions Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s ODI return for Australia tour

IND vs PAK Women’s World Cup 2025: Richa Ghosh’s knock powers India to 247 against Pakistan, delay causes stir

After another Air India scare, pilots' body writes to aviation watchdog DGCA: 'We have strongly taken up...'

Nita Ambani drinks world's most expensive water, served in gold-covered bottle worth Rs...

Health scare in Australia A camp as four players fall sick in Kanpur, one hospitalised – BCCI issues statement

Aide arrested in Pahalgam terror attack makes SHOCKING revelations: 'Met terrorists four time, provided them with...'

White vs Pink Salt: Which is healthier option and why it

'End of an era': Rohit Sharma’s 13-year-old '45-77' tweet goes viral after Shubman Gill named ODI captain

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's BIG statement amid protests in PoK: 'Have to take it back'

'India stands with Nepal': PM Modi reaffirms assistance over losses caused by heavy rains in country

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Pretty certain that...': Sunil Gavaskar questions Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s ODI return for Australia tour

Sunil Gavaskar questions Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s ODI return for Australia

IND vs PAK Women’s World Cup 2025: Richa Ghosh’s knock powers India to 247 against Pakistan, delay causes stir

IND vs PAK Women’s World Cup 2025: Richa Ghosh’s knock powers India to 247

Isha Ambani once shared that her twins were born through IVF: 'Nothing to be ashamed'

Isha Ambani once shared that her twins were born through IVF: 'Nothing to be ash

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeViral

VIRAL

Nita Ambani drinks world's most expensive water, served in gold-covered bottle worth Rs...

It's also claimed that this gold-infused water contributes to Nita Ambani's glowing skin even at the age of 60.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 05, 2025, 06:57 PM IST

Nita Ambani drinks world's most expensive water, served in gold-covered bottle worth Rs...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

One of the world's wealthiest women, Nita Ambani, often attracts attention for her lavish lifestyle. Even everyday items, like her water bottle, attract attention. A viral photo shows her drinking water from a beautifully designed bottle, rumoured to be Acqua di Cristallo Tributo a Modigliani, a luxury water sold in bottles designed by renowned designer Fernando Altamirano. Plated in 24-carat gold, these bottles contain a blend of spring water from France and Fiji, as well as glacier water from Iceland. Each bottle costs ₹4.9 million.

It's also claimed that this gold-infused water contributes to Nita Ambani's glowing skin even at the age of 60. Acqua di Cristallo Tributo a Modigliani holds the Guinness World Record for the most expensive water, selling for $60,000 (approximately Rs 4.9 million) at auction. This 750-ml bottle is made of 24-carat gold, and 5 grams of gold have been added to increase the water's alkalinity. The designer of this masterpiece, Fernando Altamirano, is also known for creating the Henri IV Dudognon Heritage Cognac Grande Champagne container, which is valued at approximately $2 million.

However, it's important to note that the viral photo has been digitally edited to show Nita Ambani drinking from this expensive bottle. In the original photo, taken during an IPL match in 2015, she is actually seen with a simple water bottle. In addition to its exquisite taste, she also owns an expensive tea set from the Japanese brand Noritake, worth approximately Rs 1.5 crore. So does the idea of ​​water made from 24-carat gold make you curious about its taste?

Also read: Gurugram man reveals THIS unique way to avoid traffic, says..., netizens call it 'easiest productivity hack'

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bihar Election 2025: EC caps 1200 voters at each polling booth; check key changes
Bihar Election: 1200 voters at each polling booth, and other key changes
Cheating or chaos? Referee’s toss blunder sparks controversy in IND vs PAK Women’s World Cup clash - Here’s what happened
Cheating or chaos? Referee’s toss blunder sparks controversy in IND vs PAK Women
Donald Trump deploys 300 National Guard troops to Chicago as judge blocks Portland order, here's why
Trump deploys 300 National Guard troops to Chicago as judge blocks Portland
'India stands with Nepal': PM Modi reaffirms assistance over losses caused by heavy rains in country
'India stands with Nepal': PM Modi reaffirms assistance over losses
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's BIG statement amid protests in PoK: 'Have to take it back'
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's BIG statement amid protests in PoK: 'Have to take...'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE