As the Indian Premier League is about to witness its final match between PBKS and RCB, the game saw a major highlight before the finale. The reactions to the Qualifier 2 between PBKS and MI became as interesting as the thrilling match. After Mumbai Indians lost to Shreyas Iyer's PBKS by five wickets and failed to move ahead in the finals, reactions of both the women owners of the two IPL teams thrilled the netizens and became a second highlight after the result of the match. Punjab Kings will now compete with the Royal Challengers Bangalore on June 3 to claim the title.

Nita Ambani’s reaction on MI vs PBKS

Fans and audience who were waiting for the results with bated breath were also thrilled to see two completely contrasting reactions of the PBKS owner Preity Zinta and that of Nita Ambani, owner of Mumbai Indias (MI). While Preity Zinta jumped up in excitement and cheered heartfully for her victorious team, Nita Ambani was left shocked and devastated. Her video showing her giving a death stare to his elder son Aakash Ambani went viral.

The two camps witnessed opposite emotions and atmosphere. While in the PBKS camp Preity was so excited that she hugged both Shreyas and head coach Ricky Ponting in the ground, Nita Ambani and others in her camp were in disbelief as captain Hardik Pandya had a meltdown after losing to PBKS.

Nita Ambani’s IPL reaction sparks memes

Nita Ambani’s various reactions, staring at his son and leaning back in distress sparked various memes on the internet. The internet was quick to summarise the whole atmosphere at the IPL match with pictures of the devastated MI players- Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Jaspreet Bumrah along with Nita Ambani’s shocking reaction.

A user wrote, “The way Nita Ambani looking at Akash it looks like it was Akash's decision to make Hardik Pandya captain.” Another one wrote, “Nita Ambani can't even Cry properly because of Botox.” A user jokingly reacted, “Nita ambani ke liye ye toh out of syllabus aagya.”