When asked to choose between Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, she picked Ranbir Kapoor, stating, 'Ranbir, because my son Akash will be very happy—he's his best friend.-

Reliance Foundation chairperson and philanthropist Nita Ambani recently participated in the Harvard India Conference 2025, where she delivered a keynote address. She also engaged in a conversation with Nitin Nohria, former Dean of Harvard Business School.

Meanwhile, a video of a rapid-fire discussion from the event is making rounds on social media. During the rapid-fire round, Nita Ambani was asked several questions including those about her favourite actor and more. When asked who she would prefer to have dinner with – Ranbir Kapoor or Bill Gates? Nita Ambani chose Ranbir Kapoor once again, leaving the crowd cheering in support of her decision.

Akash Ambani and Ranbir Kapoor are close friends and are frequently spotted together at social events and family get-togethers. In addition to showcasing her close relationship with Ranbir, Nita's decision during the rapid-fire session demonstrated the close relationship between him and her son.

In addition to giving a keynote address during the occasion, Nita discussed her son Anant Ambani's battle with obesity, demonstrating her familial and supporting nature.

In conclusion, many fans have commented on Nita Ambani's choices, particularly her liking for Ranbir Kapoor, after her light-hearted and honest selections during the rapid-fire session ignited discussions online.