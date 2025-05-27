Photos from the DAIS Instagram page show Nikhil Kamath, 38, with Nita Ambani, the school's founder, on stage, has gone viral on the internet.

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath attended the graduation ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS) alongside Nita Ambani. The Zerodha co-founder was the guest of honour at the school’s 21st graduation ceremony, celebrating the students' upcoming transition to college.

Photos from the DAIS Instagram page show Nikhil Kamath, 38, with Nita Ambani, the school's founder, on stage, has gone viral on the internet. Nita Ambani, wife of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, is also the chairperson of the Reliance Foundation.

At the Class of 2025 graduation ceremony, the students wore blue graduation robes. Nita Ambani wore a cream and gold suit, while Nikhil Kamath opted for a casual look with blue jeans and a black shirt.

The Instagram photos show that both Kamath and Ambani gave speeches during the ceremony. Kamath was also presented with a bouquet of flowers upon his arrival.

Notably, Nikhil Kamath, the guest of honour for the prestigious school, is a high school dropout. He left school at 15 or 16 and later became one of India's youngest billionaires through Zerodha, the brokerage firm he co-founded with his brother Nithin Kamath.

At a conversation with the CEO of LinkedIn last year, Nikhil Kamath mentioned that he never enjoyed school. He actually said he “hated” it.

However, he also recognised that dropping out had its disadvantages. “Dropping out of school and not pursuing formal higher education had its drawbacks. I was a fairly insecure young boy because my classmates of the time were in college… to overcompensate for that insecurity, I would read whatever I could get my hands on.”

Meanwhilye, recently, TIME magazine 2025 issued list of 100 most influential people in philanthropy in which Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath found his spot.