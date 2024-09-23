Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani seen singing along in Lucky Ali concert, pics surface

This actress named first female superstar of Bollywood, husband won’t allow biopic on her, remake found her glory

Amid Tirupati laddu row, this temple in UP bans 'prasad' from market for offering

After becoming debt-free, Anil Ambani's company approves Rs 1525 crore plan for...

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance teams up with govt company for India's biggest...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Top sports bikes to buy under Rs 3 lakh: Check prices, features and more

Top sports bikes to buy under Rs 3 lakh: Check prices, features and more

Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani seen singing along in Lucky Ali concert, pics surface

Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani seen singing along in Lucky Ali concert, pics surface

This actress named first female superstar of Bollywood, husband won’t allow biopic on her, remake found her glory

This actress named first female superstar of Bollywood, husband won’t allow biopic on her, remake found her glory

7 jobs with highest salary

7 jobs with highest salary

10 stunning images of Mercury captured by NASA

10 stunning images of Mercury captured by NASA

10 countries Indians can visit under Rs 1 lakh

10 countries Indians can visit under Rs 1 lakh

Jharkhand News: मधुमक्खियों का जहरीला डंक, झारखंड में एक ही परिवार के 4 लोगों की जान गई 

Jharkhand News: मधुमक्खियों का जहरीला डंक, झारखंड में एक ही परिवार के 4 लोगों की जान गई 

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर ��लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Top sports bikes to buy under Rs 3 lakh: Check prices, features and more

Top sports bikes to buy under Rs 3 lakh: Check prices, features and more

How was universe created as per Hinduism?

How was universe created as per Hinduism?

Ananya Panday poses with Orry, Faye D'Souza in BTS pics from Call Me Bae; Vir Das, Varun Sood also make appearance

Ananya Panday poses with Orry, Faye D'Souza in BTS pics from Call Me Bae; Vir Das, Varun Sood also make appearance

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

This actress named first female superstar of Bollywood, husband won’t allow biopic on her, remake found her glory

This actress named first female superstar of Bollywood, husband won’t allow biopic on her, remake found her glory

Ananya Panday poses with Orry, Faye D'Souza in BTS pics from Call Me Bae; Vir Das, Varun Sood also make appearance

Ananya Panday poses with Orry, Faye D'Souza in BTS pics from Call Me Bae; Vir Das, Varun Sood also make appearance

Olivia Munn, John Mulaney welcome their second child via surrogacy; reveal face of their newborn baby daughter

Olivia Munn, John Mulaney welcome their second child via surrogacy; reveal face of their newborn baby daughter

HomeViral

Viral

Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani seen singing along in Lucky Ali concert, pics surface

Her impromptu sing-along with Lucky Ali added a personal touch, showing a different side of the high-profile figure. As they left the venue, Nita even paused briefly to greet the paparazzi

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Sep 23, 2024, 10:02 PM IST

Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani seen singing along in Lucky Ali concert, pics surface
Lucky Ali and Nita Ambani
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

It wasn’t just the music; it was who was singing along that caught everyone’s attention. In a moment that had the audience buzzing, Nita Ambani, chairperson of Reliance Foundation, was filmed humming to O Sanam, one of Lucky Ali’s most iconic songs, at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) last night. Accompanied by her son, Anant Ambani, the duo’s presence at the concert came as a pleasant surprise to the crowd.

Seated in the second row, Nita and Anant seemed to enjoy every moment of the performance. As Lucky Ali strummed his guitar, transporting the audience back to the ‘90s, Nita Ambani quietly mouthed the lyrics, her connection to the music apparent. Videos shared by fans on Instagram quickly gained attention, showing the mother and son duo immersed in the performance.

Nita Ambani, known for her philanthropy and dedication to cultural initiatives, rarely makes public appearances at such events. Her impromptu sing-along with Lucky Ali added a personal touch, showing a different side of the high-profile figure. As they left the venue, Nita even paused briefly to greet the paparazzi, acknowledging their presence before making her exit.

Anant Ambani, too, has had a memorable connection with the artist. Lucky Ali performed at Anant’s pre-wedding festivities earlier this year. The wedding, one of the most lavish events in recent times, saw global stars like Rihanna grace the stage. The Ambani family's link with top-tier performers adds yet another layer to their love for music.

While some Mumbaikars lamented their missed opportunity to attend the sold-out Coldplay concert, those at the Lucky Ali event found solace in his timeless melodies. With Nita and Anant Ambani in the audience, it was a night where nostalgia and stardom blended seamlessly.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet cricketer-turned-entrepreneur who built Rs 100 crore company backed by Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Jennifer Lopez

Meet cricketer-turned-entrepreneur who built Rs 100 crore company backed by Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Jennifer Lopez

'We have never...': Amul refutes allegations of supplying ghee to Tirupati Temple amid row over Laddoo Prasadam

'We have never...': Amul refutes allegations of supplying ghee to Tirupati Temple amid row over Laddoo Prasadam

Maharashtra govt approves renaming of Pune Airport, it will now be called...

Maharashtra govt approves renaming of Pune Airport, it will now be called...

NTA exam calendar 2025: JEE Main, NEET, CUET, UGC NET dates soon; all you need to know

NTA exam calendar 2025: JEE Main, NEET, CUET, UGC NET dates soon; all you need to know

Indian women's chess team wins historic gold at Chess Olympiad 2024

Indian women's chess team wins historic gold at Chess Olympiad 2024

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Top sports bikes to buy under Rs 3 lakh: Check prices, features and more

Top sports bikes to buy under Rs 3 lakh: Check prices, features and more

How was universe created as per Hinduism?

How was universe created as per Hinduism?

Ananya Panday poses with Orry, Faye D'Souza in BTS pics from Call Me Bae; Vir Das, Varun Sood also make appearance

Ananya Panday poses with Orry, Faye D'Souza in BTS pics from Call Me Bae; Vir Das, Varun Sood also make appearance

5 most reliable electric cars in the world

5 most reliable electric cars in the world

7 most expensive paintings in the world, Mona Lisa not in list

7 most expensive paintings in the world, Mona Lisa not in list

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement