Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani seen singing along in Lucky Ali concert, pics surface

It wasn’t just the music; it was who was singing along that caught everyone’s attention. In a moment that had the audience buzzing, Nita Ambani, chairperson of Reliance Foundation, was filmed humming to O Sanam, one of Lucky Ali’s most iconic songs, at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) last night. Accompanied by her son, Anant Ambani, the duo’s presence at the concert came as a pleasant surprise to the crowd.

Seated in the second row, Nita and Anant seemed to enjoy every moment of the performance. As Lucky Ali strummed his guitar, transporting the audience back to the ‘90s, Nita Ambani quietly mouthed the lyrics, her connection to the music apparent. Videos shared by fans on Instagram quickly gained attention, showing the mother and son duo immersed in the performance.

Nita Ambani, known for her philanthropy and dedication to cultural initiatives, rarely makes public appearances at such events. Her impromptu sing-along with Lucky Ali added a personal touch, showing a different side of the high-profile figure. As they left the venue, Nita even paused briefly to greet the paparazzi, acknowledging their presence before making her exit.

Anant Ambani, too, has had a memorable connection with the artist. Lucky Ali performed at Anant’s pre-wedding festivities earlier this year. The wedding, one of the most lavish events in recent times, saw global stars like Rihanna grace the stage. The Ambani family's link with top-tier performers adds yet another layer to their love for music.

While some Mumbaikars lamented their missed opportunity to attend the sold-out Coldplay concert, those at the Lucky Ali event found solace in his timeless melodies. With Nita and Anant Ambani in the audience, it was a night where nostalgia and stardom blended seamlessly.