Ninja Turtle 2.0: Tiny turtle effortlessly climbs wall, viral video amazes internet

Screengrab

New Delhi: The internet is a goldmine of heartwarming content that has the ability to lift our spirits and make us smile. And the most recent addition to that list is a video that has gone viral on the internet. It shows a turtle effortlessly climbing a wall. The video has also reminded netizens of the popular cartoon the Ninja Turtles. We are confident that it is the most adorable thing you will see on the internet today. The short video was shared on Instagram by an account named Animals Lovers.

In the now-viral video, we see a baby turtle clinging to a wall and climbing it with its four tiny legs. The turtle appears to be endowed with supernatural abilities, as it performs the unexpected feat with ease. From the perspective of the average person, it appears that the turtle has a magnet glued to its legs that allows it to mount the high-rise wall effortlessly.

The video was posted on October 20. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral. Till now, the short segment has accumulated more than 5 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The comments section is replete with words like “wow” and “omg”.

“It doesn’t look like the Best place for a water turtle to be” posted a user. “Ninaj turtle in real life” commented another. “WOW Its amazing,” expressed another. “Brilliant, he is having a wonderful skills,!!,” commented a third. “There's nothing in the rule book that says a turtle can't climb wall,,” shared a fourth. “This is so amazing,” wrote a fifth.