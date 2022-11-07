Nilgai vs Tiger faceoff: Animals play 'hide and seek', video trending all over internet

A video of a nilgai (bluebuck) and a tiger playing "hide and seek" is trending on social media.

On Sunday morning, wildlife photographer Rajesh Sanap posted the video to Twitter "Hide and seek! It began when she saw the #Nilgai at about 80m. Interestingly, the #tiger had all the grass to hide, but she continued to blend with the road without cover," he wrote in the post's caption.

The video was recorded in Madhya Pradesh's Satpura National Park. It has been disseminated over numerous social media platforms.

The tiger could be seen trying to sneak up on the antelope in the footage with the intention of attacking it. However, the bluebuck is shown spotting the tiger and escaping as the wild cat carried out its hunt by crouching on the road rather than in the grass.

Also check: https://www.dnaindia.com/viral/report-baby-rhino-imitates-goat-viral-video-will-make-you-go-aww-2999888

The video was posted a short while ago and has already received many likes on Twitter. It is also trending on YouTube.

People on Twitter and other social media were amazed and flooded the comments section. One of the users wrote that, “What a capture!”.

Another user suggested a strategy that the tiger could’ve followed. He mentioned, “Maybe walking through the grass would make some noise. Also the wind direction might give the odour to Nilgai if it’s flowing from grasses to nilgai. Tiger should move opposite to wind… though in dense jungle it doesn’t matter much !”

“The tiger seems inexperienced perhaps a young cub,” wrote another user calling the tiger young and inexperienced.