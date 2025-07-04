Nikhil Kamath’s podcast style gets viral parody, watch what made everyone LOL

Twitter
  • Home
  • Latest News
    • submenu-imgIND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 3 Highlights: Mohammed Siraj's six-wicket haul puts India in command amidst Edgbaston DRS drama
    • submenu-imgDNA TV Show: Hockey India faces heat ahead of first Ind vs Pak sporting clash since Op Sindoor
    • submenu-imgIND vs ENG 2nd Test: Ben Stokes charges at umpire after Yashasvi Jaiswal's controversial late DRS call
    • submenu-imgMeet man, linked to Virat Kohli, once sold balloons on street, later built company worth over Rs 61,000 crore, he is...
    • submenu-imgIND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal creates history, breaks Sunil Gavaskar's record; joins Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag in elite list
  • WAA 2025
  • Webstory
    • submenu-imgFrom India to Taiwan: Explore largest monasteries around the world
    • submenu-imgPlanning a road trip? 8 countries where you can drive with an Indian licence
    • submenu-img7 Tollywood couples who found love beyond the screen​ 
    • submenu-img7 stunning images of Andromeda galaxy captured by NASA
    • submenu-img7 latest images of Dwarf Planets captured by NASA
  • Videos
    • submenu-imgWho is Soham Parekh? US Founders Flag Him As ‘Scammer’ For Juggling Multiple Startups
    • submenu-imgPM Modi Ghana Visit: PM Modi Pays Tribute At Kwame Nkrumah Memorial With Ghana’s President Mahama
    • submenu-imgDelhi News: Delhi Government Bows To Public Anger, Old Cars & Bikes Safe For Now | Old Car Rule
    • submenu-imgPM Modi In Ghana: PM Modi Warns Against War Amid Global Conflicts | Key Statement From Ghana Visit
    • submenu-imgPM Modi In Ghana: PM Modi's Remarks During Joint Press Meet With President Mahama Of Ghana
  • Business
    • submenu-imgMeet man, linked to Virat Kohli, once sold balloons on street, later built company worth over Rs 61,000 crore, he is...
    • submenu-imgMeet man, who left high-paying job at Goldman Sachs to work as security guard, now owns company worth Rs..., he is...
    • submenu-imgMeet man, an advocate who transformed sinking bank into national institution, now valued at Rs 2900000000000, he is...
    • submenu-imgSEBI bans Jane Street: How US-based trade firm manipulated index levels through Bank Nifty, Nifty 50 for Rs 43,000 crore profit?
    • submenu-imgAdani Airports CEO makes BIG announcement on lounges facilities, says 'direct access available via..., eliminating need of ...'
  • Photos
    • submenu-imgFrom MBBS to mega star: Sai Pallavi redefines Indian stardom with passion, grace, talent and more
    • submenu-imgRanbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor’s kettlebell workout offers perfect fitness motivation
    • submenu-imgFrom Zoology to Banking: Top 5 Indian CEOs and their unexpected education choices
    • submenu-imgFrom Sara Tendulkar to Sara Ali Khan: A Look into Shubman Gill's rumoured love life
    • submenu-imgBefore Metro… In Dino, these 5 Indian films turned city life into pure cinema
  • India
    • submenu-imgDNA TV Show: Hockey India faces heat ahead of first Ind vs Pak sporting clash since Op Sindoor
    • submenu-imgPM Modi conferred with Trinidad and Tobago's highest honour: 'Accept it on behalf of 140 crore Indians'
    • submenu-imgPiyush Goyal makes BIG statement on India-US trade deal, says, 'Deal is accepted only when...'
    • submenu-imgKerala on alert as Nipah virus cases resurface: What is it and what are its symptoms?
    • submenu-imgDelhi-NCR: Massive fire caused by AC blast at Greater Noida apartment, WATCH
  • Education
    • submenu-imgCUET-UG 2025 Results: Delhi University provides BIG update on UG admissions, to begin from..., check step-by-step guide on how to register
    • submenu-imgCUET UG Result 2025 result declared at cuet.nta.nic.in for over 13 lakh students, check how to download scorecard
    • submenu-imgMeet IPS officer, PhD scholar, who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt with AIR..., perfect example of 'beauty with brains', married to IAS officer, her husband is..
    • submenu-imgWBJEE Result 2025 delayed? Latest update on West Bengal JEE scorecards release date
    • submenu-imgMeet Simran, daughter of scrap seller who has secured record-breaking salary package, not from IIM, NIIT, she is from...
  • Automobile
    • submenu-imgThis luxury car is first choice of Indians, even left BMW, Jaguar, Audi behind in sales, it is...
    • submenu-imgKia India unveils Carens Clavis: Check features, design changes, price and more; bookings open on...
    • submenu-imgTesla CEO Elon Musk launches most affordable Cybertruck, but it costs Rs 830000 more than older version, it is worth Rs...
    • submenu-imgPlanning to buy a Maruti Suzuki car? Prices set to rise by 4% from...
    • submenu-imgAudi launches Audi RS Q8 2025 in India: Know price, specifications and unique features
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 3 Highlights: Mohammed Siraj's six-wicket haul puts India in command amidst Edgbaston DRS drama

DNA TV Show: Hockey India faces heat ahead of first Ind vs Pak sporting clash since Op Sindoor

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Ben Stokes charges at umpire after Yashasvi Jaiswal's controversial late DRS call

Meet man, linked to Virat Kohli, once sold balloons on street, later built company worth over Rs 61,000 crore, he is...

IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal creates history, breaks Sunil Gavaskar's record; joins Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag in elite list

'You should understand...': Paras Chhabra reveals why Parag Tyagi took pet dog for walk after Shefali Jariwala's death

Viral Video: Pakistani squash player Mehwish Ali makes controversial gesture towards opponent after loss, walks out without handshake

Nikhil Kamath’s podcast style gets viral parody, watch what made everyone LOL

Not AR Rahman, Pritam, this Indian musician has surpassed Taylor Swift, BTS, Ed Sheeran to become most followed artist on Spotify

PM Modi conferred with Trinidad and Tobago's highest honour: 'Accept it on behalf of 140 crore Indians'

Piyush Goyal makes BIG statement on India-US trade deal, says, 'Deal is accepted only when...'

Sakshi Dhoni's special post for 'captain cool' MS Dhoni on 15th wedding anniversary goes viral

Salman Khan shares intense, bloodied first look of Battle of Galwan; fans say 'box office tabahi loading'

Viral video: Delhi man grooves to 'Aankhein Khuli' during live performance, wins the internet

Bazball brilliance! Jamie Smith smashes joint third-fastest Test century for England, India left reeling at Edgbaston

China issues BIG statement after Kiren Rijiju backs Dalai Lama on succession plans: 'India should...'

Dealing with hot flashes at work? These 6 menopause tips can help

'They have expressed interest...': Former India cricketer hints at Ravindra Jadeja joining Rajasthan Royals if Sanju Samson heads to CSK

Thyroid symptoms in women: 5 signs of hypothyroidism every woman should know

Meet actor, who took 3 insulin shots in a day, weighed 140 kgs, was told he would die soon due to diabetic stroke, then...

MEA reacts to claims of White House denying Jaishankar's request to meet Trump, says, 'This is..'

Are US' B-2 Spirit stealth bombers missing after strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities? Report claims...

Ravindra Jadeja breaches BCCI travel protocol during Edgbaston Test: Will he be punished?

Meet man, who left high-paying job at Goldman Sachs to work as security guard, now owns company worth Rs..., he is...

Meet actress whose father abandoned her, her mother grabbed her earnings, got pregnant without marriage, married to superstar, now divorced, she is now..

Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares the only weight loss diet that truly works: 'It allows you to be...'

Kerala on alert as Nipah virus cases resurface: What is it and what are its symptoms?

Meet man, an advocate who transformed sinking bank into national institution, now valued at Rs 2900000000000, he is...

Shahana Goswami thinks 'it's good' that Diljit Dosanjh is facing backlash for casting Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3: 'Aaj pyaar hai, kal gaddar hai' | Exclusive

IND vs ENG: With maiden golden duck, Ben Stokes registers THIS unwanted record in Tests

Uorfi Javed shares screenshots of rape threats, abuses after winning The Traitors: 'Harsh, Purav ko cheating se haraaya'

Delhi-NCR: Massive fire caused by AC blast at Greater Noida apartment, WATCH

CUET-UG 2025 Results: Delhi University provides BIG update on UG admissions, to begin from..., check step-by-step guide on how to register

Massive six-foot crocodile found in Madhya Pradesh village field after heavy rainfall

Sarzameen trailer: Ibrahim Ali Khan faces off against Prithviraj Sukumaran, netizens say 'Ibrahim ke dialogues kahan...'

Hansal Mehta slams actors for template promotions for illusion: 'Same 10 questions, same podcasts, same studios'

Viral video: Internet falls in love with baby elephant who avoids stepping on frog, WATCH

Michael Atherton takes brutal dig at Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar after Shubman Gill's double century

Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025: Date, time, live streaming - All you need to know as India hosts its first javelin super show

Himachal Pradesh: 69 dead, dozens missing in two weeks as heavy rains wreak havoc; damages of Rs 700 crore reported

“Engineering Flow into the Future”: Vijay Gurav, the Mind Behind Smarter Assembly Lines

This YouTuber faked his own death to get Rs 4,300 refund..., here’s what happened next

Delhi NCR weather: Heavy rains in parts of national capital, IMD issues yellow alert, predicts light rain till...

Russia-Ukraine War: Hours after Trump-Putin phone call, Russia launches 'one of the worst' attacks on Ukraine

Aamir Khan's first look as Dahaa in Rajinikanth's Coolie sparks mixed reaction: 'He should stop...'

India's biggest flop actor is Karisma, Kareena's brother, started acting when he was 14 months old, still never became star, is now...

'Missed 300': Shubman Gill reveals father's unfiltered message after 269-run masterclass against England

Lahore 1947 actor Rukhsar Rehman talks about 'limited scope' for actor in Bollywood, cites example of Rajkummar Rao: 'Some remain...' | Exclusive

Big trouble for Prada over Rs 1.2 lakh 'Kolhapuri' sandals, know what it is

Who is Karan Kothari? Shanaya Kapoor’s rumoured boyfriend who met her in college, runs a startup in..., his father is owner of..

US President Donald Trump's BIG statement on reciprocal tariffs, says 'Countries will have to start paying tariffs from...'

SEBI bans Jane Street: How US-based trade firm manipulated index levels through Bank Nifty, Nifty 50 for Rs 43,000 crore profit?

IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India Women vs England Women live on TV and online?

Meet Kamla Persad-Bissessar, referred as 'Bihar ki Beti' by PM Modi, her mother was labourer, she is now...

'One border, three adversaries; was like a live lab for China to test weapons': Deputy Army Chief makes BIG statement on India's Operation Sindoor

Adani Airports CEO makes BIG announcement on lounges facilities, says 'direct access available via..., eliminating need of ...'

Vikrant Massey recalls his father was in hospital, mother was in queue to pay bills, then he tore insurance claim papers because...

CUET UG Result 2025 result declared at cuet.nta.nic.in for over 13 lakh students, check how to download scorecard

Meet Sub Lieutenant Aastha Poonia, who is set to become Indian Navy's first woman fighter pilot, receives 'Wings of Gold', it symbolises...

THIS former spot-fixing accused gets appointed as Mumbai's Under-14 head coach

Neeru Bajwa says Son of Sardaar 2 'will take Punjab's culture to worldwide audience', heaps praise for Ajay Devgn

Good news for Delhi-NCR commuters: THIS 120-metre new road to connect Noida's Jewar Airport to Ganga Expressway

This film, only all-time blockbuster of 2001, was rejected by Kajol, ran in theatres for 25 weeks, lead actors were..., movie is..

After Sonu-Neha Kakkar, Armaan-Amaal Malik, now twins Chinki-Minki aka Surabhi and Samriddhi Mehra part ways, netizens call it ‘new trend’

Air India forced AI171 crash victim's families to declare financial dependency for reduced compensation payouts? Airline says...

Meet man behind viral Labubu doll who turned toy into billion-dollar craze, his net worth is...

Axiom 4 mission: Shubhanshu Shukla completes one week aboard ISS, speaks with family during off-duty day

After Operation Sindoor success against Pakistan, this country eyes India's Akash missiles, Garuda guns ahead of PM Modi's visit, name is...

Meet actor who started career in TV, later produced Punjabi blockbusters, has net worth of Rs 150 crores, will now be playing... in Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana

BJP's first woman president? This top leader is potential frontrunner, know others who could be in the race

Meet IPS officer, PhD scholar, who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt with AIR..., perfect example of 'beauty with brains', married to IAS officer, her husband is..

Not Rs 900 crores, real budget of Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s Ramayana, India’s most expensive film, is Rs...

How UK's F-35B Jet stranded in Kerala will be dismantled? Know why it is a big deal

India's white-ball tour to Bangladesh in August set to get cancelled? Here's what we know so far

WBJEE Result 2025 delayed? Latest update on West Bengal JEE scorecards release date

Meet actor who lived in slums, was paid only Rs 20 a day for debut film, went on to win National Award, quit acting due to..., now drives auto for survival, name is..

D Gukesh upsets Magnus Carlsen again, reaction of Norwegian chess player after losing goes viral | WATCH

Vijay Mallya, Lalit Modi sing 'I did it my way', video goes viral; netizens react 'Nirav modi Mehul Choksi missing'

Who is Neha Gupta? Indian-origin doctor accused of killing 4-year-old daughter, staging an accidental drowning in Florida

Shocking! Amaal Mallik alleges 'big producers, actors want Sushant Singh Rajput's fate for Kartik Aaryan', says 'voh bhi unhi problems se...'

Donald Trump celebrates big win as 'One Big Beautiful Bill' passes US Congress: Here's how it will affect Indians

‘Knowingly or unknowingly, he gave me…’: Rekha reveals only compliment Amitabh Bachchan ever gave her, says ‘I don’t deny…’

Meet Simran, daughter of scrap seller who has secured record-breaking salary package, not from IIM, NIIT, she is from...

CUET UG Result 2025 BIG update: NTA to release scorecards today at cuet.nta.nic.in for over 13 lakh students

Delhi to witness first-ever artificial rain today? Latest update is...

Ravindra Jadeja wanted to become captain of Team India after Rohit Sharma's retirement? Here's what the all-rounder said

Meet Nikita Luther, The Traitors co-winner, hails from military family, first Indian to win..., has net worth of Rs 7 crores

Meghalaya honeymoon murder case: Sonam Raghuvanshi's brother gives major update on Raja Raghuvanshi's death case: 'We have not...'

Mukesh Ambani reveals he is ‘very loyal to…’, not Nita Ambani, Kokilaben Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash or Anant but…

Delhi government takes U-turn, pauses enforcement of fuel ban on overage vehicles due to...

BIG blow to Anil Ambani, as shares of THESE two companies decline by 5% due to...

PM Modi attends dinner hosted by Trinidad and Tobago counterpart Kamla Persad-Bissessar, know why he calls her 'Bihar ki beti'

Not IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, THIS college is known as 'factory' of scientists, students are placed in ISRO, it is located in...

OMG! TMKOC's Disha Vakani aka Daya looks unrecognisable in recent viral pic, fans get furious: 'Pati ne barbad kar diya'

Sajid Nadiadwala did not sabotage Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par, insider reveals 'they're friends from decades' | Exclusive

Vladimir Putin makes big move, Russia becomes first country to recognise Afghanistan's Taliban government, reason is...

Mahi Vij breaks silence on divorce rumours with Jay Bhanushali, snaps back at trolls: 'Tum mere uncle ho, meri lawyer...'

Aamir Khan makes SHOCKING revelation: THIS Pakistani cricketer ruined his first marriage with Reena Dutta

Meet Indian genius, IITian who is selected as Commonwealth Youth Peace Ambassador, she is...

Bengaluru CEO's viral post on India's tech talent crisis sparks debate, says '1000 applied for Rs 50 lakh job but only...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 3 Highlights: Mohammed Siraj's six-wicket haul puts India in command amidst Edgbaston DRS drama

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 3 Highlights: Mohammed Siraj's six-wicket haul puts Indi

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Ben Stokes charges at umpire after Yashasvi Jaiswal's controversial late DRS call

Ben Stokes charges at umpire after Yashasvi Jaiswal's controversial late DRS cal

Meet man, linked to Virat Kohli, once sold balloons on street, later built company worth over Rs 61,000 crore, he is...

Meet man, linked to Virat Kohli, once sold balloons, later built huge firm

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From MBBS to mega star: Sai Pallavi redefines Indian stardom with passion, grace, talent and more

From MBBS to mega star: Sai Pallavi redefines Indian stardom with passion, grace

Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor’s kettlebell workout offers perfect fitness motivation

Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor’s kettlebell workout offers perfect fitness

From Zoology to Banking: Top 5 Indian CEOs and their unexpected education choices

From Zoology to Banking: Top 5 Indian CEOs and their unexpected education choice

HomeViral

VIRAL

Nikhil Kamath’s podcast style gets viral parody, watch what made everyone LOL

The satire hit hard, showing Kamath’s signature style of delving deep into the mindsets of creators, entrepreneurs and even policymakers -- with a whole menu of artisan food at hand.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Jul 04, 2025, 10:31 PM IST

Nikhil Kamath’s podcast style gets viral parody, watch what made everyone LOL

TRENDING NOW

Nikhil Kamath found himself laughing at a very accurate and highly exaggerated imitation of his signature deep-toned, twisted questioning style. The mastermind behind the imitation? Content creator Rohit Raghavendra uploaded a video on Instagram on Thursday that perfectly captured Kamath's calm tone and philosophical inquisitiveness, usually found in his two-hour-long podcast episodes.

Raghavendra's skit cleverly blended what the audience loves (and sometimes laughs at) in Kamath's show: deep questions with delicious food. Mimicking Kamath's calm tone and contemplative body language, Raghavendra asked questions like, "What advice would you give to someone who went viral for slapping his brother in a Rakshabandhan reel but now wants to start a meditation podcast?" The satire hit hard, showing Kamath’s signature style of delving deep into the mindsets of creators, entrepreneurs and even policymakers -- with a whole menu of artisan food at hand.

“You can’t ask such deep questions while serving me some great food, I can only focus on one thing,” the caption read.

Watch

 

 

Social media reaction

One user wrote, ''BEST IMPERSONATION EVER.''

Another user said, ''Haha dude this was epic!! You nailed him..I mean his impression.''

A third user commented, ''The five-second pause between every word is mandatory!''

Another user wrote, ''As someone who's directed & listened to Nikhil for 1,000+ hours… this hits the spot, Iconic.''

The video not only amused the netizens, but it even reached Kamath himself, who responded with a “rolling on the floor laughing” emoji in the comments. 

Also read: Viral video: Internet falls in love with baby elephant who avoids stepping on frog, WATCH

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet man, an advocate who transformed sinking bank into national institution, now valued at Rs 2900000000000, he is...
Meet man, an advocate who transformed sinking bank into national institution
Meet man, who left high-paying job at Goldman Sachs to work as security guard, now owns company worth Rs..., he is...
Meet man, an IIT graduate who left high-paying job at Goldman Sachs, later...
Are US' B-2 Spirit stealth bombers missing after strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities? Report claims...
Are US' B-2 bombers missing after strikes on Iranian nuclear sites?
Meet actor, who took 3 insulin shots in a day, weighed 140 kgs, was told he would die soon due to diabetic stroke, then...
Meet actor, who took 3 insulin shots in a day, weighed 140 kgs, then...
Meet actress whose father abandoned her, her mother grabbed her earnings, got pregnant without marriage, married to superstar, now divorced, she is now..
Meet actress whose father abandoned her, her mother grabbed her earnings, got pr
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From MBBS to mega star: Sai Pallavi redefines Indian stardom with passion, grace, talent and more
From MBBS to mega star: Sai Pallavi redefines Indian stardom with passion, grace
Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor’s kettlebell workout offers perfect fitness motivation
Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor’s kettlebell workout offers perfect fitness
From Zoology to Banking: Top 5 Indian CEOs and their unexpected education choices
From Zoology to Banking: Top 5 Indian CEOs and their unexpected education choice
From Sara Tendulkar to Sara Ali Khan: A Look into Shubman Gill's rumoured love life
From Sara Tendulkar to Sara Ali Khan: A Look into Shubman Gill's rumoured love l
Before Metro… In Dino, these 5 Indian films turned city life into pure cinema
Before Metro… In Dino, these 5 Indian films turned city life into pure cinema
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE