Nikhil Kamath’s podcast style gets viral parody, watch what made everyone LOL

The satire hit hard, showing Kamath’s signature style of delving deep into the mindsets of creators, entrepreneurs and even policymakers -- with a whole menu of artisan food at hand.

Nikhil Kamath found himself laughing at a very accurate and highly exaggerated imitation of his signature deep-toned, twisted questioning style. The mastermind behind the imitation? Content creator Rohit Raghavendra uploaded a video on Instagram on Thursday that perfectly captured Kamath's calm tone and philosophical inquisitiveness, usually found in his two-hour-long podcast episodes.

Raghavendra's skit cleverly blended what the audience loves (and sometimes laughs at) in Kamath's show: deep questions with delicious food. Mimicking Kamath's calm tone and contemplative body language, Raghavendra asked questions like, "What advice would you give to someone who went viral for slapping his brother in a Rakshabandhan reel but now wants to start a meditation podcast?" The satire hit hard, showing Kamath’s signature style of delving deep into the mindsets of creators, entrepreneurs and even policymakers -- with a whole menu of artisan food at hand.

“You can’t ask such deep questions while serving me some great food, I can only focus on one thing,” the caption read.

Watch

Social media reaction

One user wrote, ''BEST IMPERSONATION EVER.''

Another user said, ''Haha dude this was epic!! You nailed him..I mean his impression.''

A third user commented, ''The five-second pause between every word is mandatory!''

Another user wrote, ''As someone who's directed & listened to Nikhil for 1,000+ hours… this hits the spot, Iconic.''

The video not only amused the netizens, but it even reached Kamath himself, who responded with a “rolling on the floor laughing” emoji in the comments.

Also read: Viral video: Internet falls in love with baby elephant who avoids stepping on frog, WATCH