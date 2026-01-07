Nick Jonas vibes to Priyanka Chopra and Sunil Grover’s viral track from The Great Indian Kapil Show; watch video

Nick Jonas shares a fun video grooving to Priyanka Chopra and Sunil Grover’s viral song from The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Nick Jonas once again delighted fans with his latest social media post. The singer and actor, who often grooves to Bollywood classics, is now hooked on a new Indian track. This time, it’s a fun and catchy song performed by his wife, Priyanka Chopra, alongside comedian Sunil Grover on The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Nick Jonas grooves to a viral Indian track

On Tuesday, Nick Jonas shared a short video on social media showing him vibing to the song that has taken the internet by storm. The clip features his holiday with Priyanka Chopra and captures Nick in a carefree mood, enjoying the playful tune. The lyrics 'Baby, dance slowly, slowly' seem to have made their way into his head.

Adding humour to the post, Nick included a text, 'My brain every five seconds,' perfectly describing how catchy the song is. He captioned the video with the words, 'Vacation eyes, Sound,' giving fans a glimpse into his laid-back holiday vibe.

Song from The Great Indian Kapil Show goes viral

The song Nick danced to was originally performed by Priyanka Chopra and Sunil Grover during a special segment in the premiere episode of the latest season of The Great Indian Kapil Show.