Nick Jonas vibes to Priyanka Chopra and Sunil Grover’s viral track from The Great Indian Kapil Show; watch video

Sukh Shakti Dham Vipassana Centre Inaugurated at Kataria Estate in Kataria Express City, Ratlam
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal name their baby boy, two months after birth, it is..., know its beautiful meaning
Why Identity, Not Inheritance, Is Becoming the Defining Question of India’s Family Businesses
Dr. Gunjan Sharma’s Research Advances the Mathematics of Complex Networks
Mark Waugh ignores Shubman Gill, backs THIS Indian star as Test cricket's next big name
Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh's mentor, Aditya Chopra's YRF celebrates his blockbuster success, lauds him for setting..., actor's reaction wins the internet
Anvesha's Mission: India's Jan 12 Launch Carries 19 Dreams to Space
New Zealand announce T20 World Cup squad ahead of India tour; Jacob Duffy earns maiden call-up
Wrong side driving a BIG offence in Delhi now, 3 FIRs filed, check punishment, other details
Faf du Plessis creates history, breaks Shoaib Malik's world record to achieve historic feat
VIRAL
Nick Jonas shares a fun video grooving to Priyanka Chopra and Sunil Grover’s viral song from The Great Indian Kapil Show.
Nick Jonas once again delighted fans with his latest social media post. The singer and actor, who often grooves to Bollywood classics, is now hooked on a new Indian track. This time, it’s a fun and catchy song performed by his wife, Priyanka Chopra, alongside comedian Sunil Grover on The Great Indian Kapil Show.
On Tuesday, Nick Jonas shared a short video on social media showing him vibing to the song that has taken the internet by storm. The clip features his holiday with Priyanka Chopra and captures Nick in a carefree mood, enjoying the playful tune. The lyrics 'Baby, dance slowly, slowly' seem to have made their way into his head.
Adding humour to the post, Nick included a text, 'My brain every five seconds,' perfectly describing how catchy the song is. He captioned the video with the words, 'Vacation eyes, Sound,' giving fans a glimpse into his laid-back holiday vibe.
The song Nick danced to was originally performed by Priyanka Chopra and Sunil Grover during a special segment in the premiere episode of the latest season of The Great Indian Kapil Show.