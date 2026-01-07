FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
VIRAL

Nick Jonas vibes to Priyanka Chopra and Sunil Grover’s viral track from The Great Indian Kapil Show; watch video

Nick Jonas shares a fun video grooving to Priyanka Chopra and Sunil Grover’s viral song from The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Jan 07, 2026, 02:22 PM IST

Nick Jonas vibes to Priyanka Chopra and Sunil Grover’s viral track from The Great Indian Kapil Show; watch video
Nick Jonas once again delighted fans with his latest social media post. The singer and actor, who often grooves to Bollywood classics, is now hooked on a new Indian track. This time, it’s a fun and catchy song performed by his wife, Priyanka Chopra, alongside comedian Sunil Grover on The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Nick Jonas grooves to a viral Indian track

On Tuesday, Nick Jonas shared a short video on social media showing him vibing to the song that has taken the internet by storm. The clip features his holiday with Priyanka Chopra and captures Nick in a carefree mood, enjoying the playful tune. The lyrics 'Baby, dance slowly, slowly' seem to have made their way into his head.

Adding humour to the post, Nick included a text, 'My brain every five seconds,' perfectly describing how catchy the song is. He captioned the video with the words, 'Vacation eyes, Sound,' giving fans a glimpse into his laid-back holiday vibe.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Song from The Great Indian Kapil Show goes viral

The song Nick danced to was originally performed by Priyanka Chopra and Sunil Grover during a special segment in the premiere episode of the latest season of The Great Indian Kapil Show. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
