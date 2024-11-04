Elon Musk also reacted to the post that featured his physics homework and noted that a few pages were missing from the shared document.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s physics homework from his days at the University of Pennsylvania has surfaced on the internet. The pictures have sparked reactions among fans, even Musk also recognised his detailed calculations on complex topics in physics. A fan shared two handwritten pages of Musk’s homework, offering a glimpse into his early academic life.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the fan posted an image of Musk’s physics homework and captioned it, “Some of Elon Musk's physics homework from his days at the University of Pennsylvania.” Musk was quick to notice the fan post and explained the homework. He also noted that a few pages are missing from the shared document. “Derivation of moments of inertia from first principles. There are some pages missing from the post,” he replied.

Fascinated by Musk’s intellectual pursuits, netizens spammed the comment section with praise. An X user said, “One of the main reasons for your success is that you learned the language - math and physics - necessary to understand what you want to do. Huge lesson in that. I want that for black children everywhere in the US. Democrats do not want that for them (see Oregon, CA, etc.).” Another X user commented, “Elon is that rare individual that can go very deep into a specific topic, but then come back to reality. …and actually create real working things. And he can do this at scale and with many different topics… Absolute genius. Too many genius minds like this risk going deeper.” “Nice handwriting lol,” added another.

Musk earned a degree in physics from the College of Art and Sciences, and a degree in economics from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. During college, he co-founded a software company Zip2 to fund his ambition. He let go of a Ph.D. program at Stanford University to make his way into the tech industry.