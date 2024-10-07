'Next Bigg Boss contestant:' Video of Lucknow's 'Model Chai Wali' making tea with open hair open sparks online debate

A video featuring Simran Gupta, known as ‘Model Chai Wali,’ has gone viral on Instagram, gaining over 11 million views within just four days. Posted by the food blogging channel The Hungry Panjabi, the video showcases Simran Gupta, a beauty pageant winner turned entrepreneur, as she makes chai at her tea stall.

Gupta is among a growing number of small entrepreneurs who have transformed tea-selling into a fashionable business opportunity. Notable figures in this trend include her more well-known peers, such as Dolly Chaiwala from Nagpur and Prafull Billore, popularly known as MBA Chai Wala.

Gupta was crowned Miss Gorakhpur in 2018 and ventured into modeling afterward. During an interview with Better India, she told, “After becoming Miss Gorakhpur, my morale increased a lot. After this, I moved to Delhi and I started getting modeling offers. I also worked in some ads. During this time, my career was going very well, but then Covid came. When people of every profession were affected due to the lockdown, my work also came to a halt. I was forced to return to my city Gorakhpur.”

As the sole earnning member for her family, Gupta decided to pursue entrepreneurship to generate income. She drew inspiration from MBA Chai Wala Prafull Billore and Priyanka Gupta, a tea seller from Patna, when she started her tea shop in Lucknow.

Gupta is no stranger to fame, as a video of her making tea at her Model Chai Wali tea shop is currently going viral on Instagram. In the video, she is seen wearing a pink top paired with beige-colour pant, flipping her hair while preparing masala chai for her customers.

The video has garnered over 10,000 comments on Instagram. While many users praised the young entrepreneur for her ability to earn a living and establish a brand, others criticised her for leaving her hair down and handling food items without gloves. Some users also said that she is the next bigg boss contestant.

Taking to comment section, a user said, "I have a problem with that hair open and hands without gloves… she is constantly touching her hair and then food!!", another user said, "Next bigboss contestant."

A third user said, “Chai with a hint of hair.” A fourth user wrote, "Hair flavour Tea."