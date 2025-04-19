In a bizarre incident, a wedding in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur grabbed eyeballs when the groom's friend gifted him a big blue drum as a wedding gift. The video of the moment is widely being circulated online, sparking online reactions.

While the groom's friend might have done it for fun, it reminds us of the tragic incident in Meerut where a woman and her lover allegedly killed her husband, cut his body into pieces and concealed it in a blue drum. Since the incident that shocked the entire country, 'blue drum' has become a meme material.

Meanwhile, the incident took place during the 'Jaimala' ceremony where the groom's friends joined the stage to congratulate the couple. That is when they presented their gift to the newlyweds - a big blue drum.

However, netizens seem not to have taken it well. Several social media users condemned the incident, calling it "insensitive". Many others sarcastically questioned if this is supposed to be funny.

Here's how netizens reacted

An user shared the video online and commented, "What could be a worse joke than this! It is absolutely not appropriate to remember a heinous murder as a joke on a happy occasion like a wedding. During a wedding in Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh, friends gifted a 'blue drum' to the bride and groom."

"Insensitive and Foolish…. When will we start respecting life?" another user commented.

"There are too many stupid people in this world", a third joined.