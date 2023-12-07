Headlines

Newlywed woman killed in shark attack on paddleboarding expedition, details inside

Noida International Airport: 71.1 km, 11 stations, here's how rapid rail goes from Ghaziabad to airport; check route

Sam Bahadur box office collection day 6: Vicky Kaushal film continues to struggle, earns Rs 3.30 crore

Food vendor makes apple-infused idlis, viral video makes internet nauseous

MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva's school fee is...; know area covered, amenities

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Newlywed woman killed in shark attack on paddleboarding expedition, details inside

Sam Bahadur box office collection day 6: Vicky Kaushal film continues to struggle, earns Rs 3.30 crore

Food vendor makes apple-infused idlis, viral video makes internet nauseous

10 best films of Nani

Meet the wife of world's No 1 ODI bowler

5 benefits of drinking apple cider vinegar every day

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Mizoram Results 2023: Lalduhoma, who once guarded Indira Gandhi, set to be new Mizoram CM

Astronomers Discover Mysterical Six-Planet Solar System | NASA-ESA-UIC

What Is ‘Donkey Flight’, The Scam Of Smuggling Illegal Immigrants On Which SRK's 'Dunki' Is Based?

Animal box office collection day 6: Ranbir Kapoor film is unstoppable, crosses Rs 500 crore worldwide

Meet star kid who plays Bobby Deol's second wife in Animal, both parents were actors, is beauty queen from...

This is the only Bollywood film whose trailer got 100 million views in 24 hours, not Jawan, Pathaan, Gadar 2, Animal

HomeViral

Viral

Newlywed woman killed in shark attack on paddleboarding expedition, details inside

A Boston woman tragically lost her life to a shark attack during a Bahamas vacation shortly after her wedding.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 08:17 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A joyful celebration turned into tragedy as a Boston native lost her life due to a shark attack while vacationing in the Bahamas. The woman, who had just tied the knot on a picturesque tropical island, passed away a day after her wedding following the harrowing incident.

The fatal attack occurred while the victim was paddle boarding with a family member near Sandals Resort on Cable Beach, where they were staying. Despite the relative's presence, the woman suffered serious injuries to her right side during the encounter with the shark. Despite efforts to save her, including CPR, she succumbed to her injuries at the scene. Fortunately, the accompanying family member remained unharmed.

Authorities from the Royal Bahamas Police Force revealed in a statement, "Shortly after 11.15 am, police were notified that a female visitor from Boston, Massachusetts, USA, was subsequently attacked by a shark." The incident unfolded approximately three-quarters of a mile from the shoreline.

Sandals Resorts, deeply affected by the tragedy, expressed their condolences in a released statement. "We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of a guest while on a paddleboarding activity nearly a mile from the shore. We wish to express our heartfelt condolences to the guest’s family and loved ones. We remain in close contact with them and are providing all support possible during this difficult time."

This heart-wrenching event is not the first of its kind in the Bahamas. In September 2022, CBS reported the death of a 58-year-old woman from Pennsylvania, who fell victim to a bull shark attack during a snorkeling excursion near Green Cay. The incident occurred while she was on board the Harmony of the Seas cruise ship.

Dr. Greg Skomal, a shark expert associated with the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries, highlighted the environmental factors contributing to such incidents. "The Bahamas has proclaimed its waters a shark sanctuary," he explained to WCVB-TV. "They've made it illegal to kill sharks, and that's great and good for the environment, but led to a large number of sharks in the water, and over the course of the last couple of decades, we've seen more people in the water. You've got people overlapping with sharks; those kinds of overlaps can lead to these kinds of events."

The tragic loss of life serves as a poignant reminder of the delicate balance between human recreation and the natural world, prompting discussions on how to ensure the safety of individuals enjoying these beautiful waters while preserving the ecosystem that thrives within them.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'He wanted to become the PM but...': Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha's big revelation

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee makes big statement after BJP sweeps Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh polls

Animal box office collection day 5: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer nears Rs 300 crore, becomes his second-highest grossing film

WPL 2024 may follow multi-city format; Mumbai, Bengaluru front-runners: Reports

Mukesh Ambani gets big relief from SAT, SEBI order against Rs 16.39 trillion…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE