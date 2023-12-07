Newlywed woman killed in shark attack on paddleboarding expedition, details inside

A Boston woman tragically lost her life to a shark attack during a Bahamas vacation shortly after her wedding.

A joyful celebration turned into tragedy as a Boston native lost her life due to a shark attack while vacationing in the Bahamas. The woman, who had just tied the knot on a picturesque tropical island, passed away a day after her wedding following the harrowing incident.

The fatal attack occurred while the victim was paddle boarding with a family member near Sandals Resort on Cable Beach, where they were staying. Despite the relative's presence, the woman suffered serious injuries to her right side during the encounter with the shark. Despite efforts to save her, including CPR, she succumbed to her injuries at the scene. Fortunately, the accompanying family member remained unharmed.

Authorities from the Royal Bahamas Police Force revealed in a statement, "Shortly after 11.15 am, police were notified that a female visitor from Boston, Massachusetts, USA, was subsequently attacked by a shark." The incident unfolded approximately three-quarters of a mile from the shoreline.

Sandals Resorts, deeply affected by the tragedy, expressed their condolences in a released statement. "We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of a guest while on a paddleboarding activity nearly a mile from the shore. We wish to express our heartfelt condolences to the guest’s family and loved ones. We remain in close contact with them and are providing all support possible during this difficult time."

This heart-wrenching event is not the first of its kind in the Bahamas. In September 2022, CBS reported the death of a 58-year-old woman from Pennsylvania, who fell victim to a bull shark attack during a snorkeling excursion near Green Cay. The incident occurred while she was on board the Harmony of the Seas cruise ship.

Dr. Greg Skomal, a shark expert associated with the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries, highlighted the environmental factors contributing to such incidents. "The Bahamas has proclaimed its waters a shark sanctuary," he explained to WCVB-TV. "They've made it illegal to kill sharks, and that's great and good for the environment, but led to a large number of sharks in the water, and over the course of the last couple of decades, we've seen more people in the water. You've got people overlapping with sharks; those kinds of overlaps can lead to these kinds of events."

The tragic loss of life serves as a poignant reminder of the delicate balance between human recreation and the natural world, prompting discussions on how to ensure the safety of individuals enjoying these beautiful waters while preserving the ecosystem that thrives within them.