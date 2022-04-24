Newlywed Tina Dabi posts lovely 'after-wedding' pic with husband Pradeep, takes over internet

Picture courtesy: Twiiter/@dabi_tina

On April 20, Tina Dabi, an IAS officer who topped the UPSC 2016 batch, married Dr. Pradeep Gawande for the second time. The lovely newlyweds hosted a lavish reception at a plush hotel in Jaipur. Because Pradeep's family is Marathi and Tina's father is Rajasthani, the marriage was celebrated in both Rajasthani and Marathi traditions. Tina serves as a Joint Secretary in the Rajasthan Finance Department, and Pradeep serves as the Director of Archeology and Museums.

Tina Dabi uploaded an after wedding photo from her official account on Twitter, featuring the couple's great chemistry. Over 39,000 people have liked the post, and over 120 people have congratulated the couple.

Tina Dabi previously grabbed limelight in 2018 when she married IAS Athar Khan. In 2020, however, the two divorced by mutual understanding. In the eyes of close friends and family members, Tina and Pradeep, good friends turned life partners, tied the knot. And they put on a lovely ceremony while following the Covid-19 guidelines.

READ | Do aliens exist? NASA answers age-old question on life beyond Earth