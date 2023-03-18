Search icon
Newly-wed bhabhi dances with devar to ‘Lo Chali Main’, viral video breaks internet

The clip features a power-packed performance of devar-bhabhi on Salman Khan's popular song 'Lo Chali Main'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 04:16 PM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: Indian weddings are filled with feelings, affection, and, of course, entertainment. Weddings are probably incomplete without some epic performances of dances. Take ourselves as an example: when we think of a wedding, the first thing that springs to mind is dance. Wedding dance videos abound on the internet. Netizens enjoy watching dance videos of Devar-Bhabhi or Jija-Sali. While we're on the topic, let's talk about a video that has gone insanely viral on social media. The clip features a power-packed performance of devar-bhabhi on Salman Khan's popular song 'Lo Chali Main'. 

Watch the video here:

In the now-viral video, a woman can be seen grooving to the catchy beats of 'Lo Chali Main' with her devar. The woman's killer expression and epic dance moves gonna surely win your heart. After watching the video, we're confident you'll want to join them. The clip showing the amazing dance performance now has close to 345,000 views and we bet that you will fall in love with it too.

Netizens loved the epic dance performance as well and expressed their heartfelt reactions in the comments box.

One user wrote, "Beautiful dance by u dear.U were looking stunning in this performance"

Another said, "Sooo beautiful performance dekh Kar me emotional ho gai"

