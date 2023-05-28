Search icon
Newly turned mom and Youtuber Armaan Malik's first wife Payal burns internet with her sizzling dance, viral video

In the now-viral video, Payal can be seen enthusiastically dancing to 'Nachungi Dj Pe' song. Her tempting dance moves were superb, and she even did the hook-step wonderfully. She even added her own spin to the performance, and the video is simply too good to miss.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 28, 2023, 01:46 PM IST

Newly turned mom and Youtuber Armaan Malik's first wife Payal burns internet with her sizzling dance, viral video
screengrab

New Delhi: Armaan Malik, a popular YouTuber, has lately made headlines after both of his wives, Payal Malik and Kritika Malik, became mothers at the same time. Payal had twins, while Kritika had a baby boy. Since then, the trio has kept their large fan base up to date on their happy journey. Armaan has named his children Payal's twins Ayan-Tuba and Kritika's son Zaid. 

Famous for her lip-syncing videos, Armaan's first wife Payal recently shared a dance video on her Instagram account and it went insanely viral on the internet. The video features a Payal dancing happily to 'Nachungi Dj Pe' song. Her dance steps are so captivating to watch that will win your heart.

In the now-viral video, Payal can be seen enthusiastically dancing to 'Nachungi Dj Pe' song. Her tempting dance moves were superb, and she even did the hook-step wonderfully. She even added her own spin to the performance, and the video is simply too good to miss.

Armaan Malik's wife, Payal Malik, gave birth to twins
Armaan and Payal Malik welcomed twins on April 26, 2023. The fantastic news was conveyed in the comments section of their social media posts. Armaan was the one who announced the wonderful news with his enormous social media following. Payal's sautan, Kritika Malik, arrived at the hospital shortly after the delivery and blessed the former for having twins. A video of the incident was shared on each of their own social media profiles.

Armaan Malik has been married twice
Armaan Malik has married twice for the uninitiated. In 2011, he married his first wife, Payal. They had a son, Chirayu, together. After that, in 2018, Armaan married Payal's best friend, Kritika, and they've been living happily ever after. Furthermore, Payal and Kritika have a strong bond and are seen supporting one other in every scenario.

