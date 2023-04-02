Newly married woman holds snake in bare hands, viral video shows her honest reaction

Headlines

Meet IPS Archit Chandak, IITian married to IAS officer who turned down Rs 35 lakh job for UPSC dream, rank was…

Salaar director Prashanth Neel knows what he wants, says Tinnu Anand

Sara Ali Khan opens up about different levels of success she ticked after Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Couple charged Rs 24 lakh for single Uber ride; here's what happened

Monsoon triggers waterlogging in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida; netizens flood Twitter with memes

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Know what are the big changes BCCI made during then 19th Apex Council meeting

Meet IPS Archit Chandak, IITian married to IAS officer who turned down Rs 35 lakh job for UPSC dream, rank was…

Salaar director Prashanth Neel knows what he wants, says Tinnu Anand

Top 10 worst traffic jams in India

Monsoon diseases: Tips to avoid health problems

10 impressive health benefits of saffron (kesar)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Mangoes in India with health benefits: Devour 8 types of 'aam' this summer from langda to dasheri

Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, Luv Ranjan attend Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani's wedding reception

Sara Ali Khan is 'feeling like a zebra' as she poses in white saree with monochrome halter blouse at Cannes 2023

DNA | Taliban bans women’s beauty parlours in Afghanistan

International Yoga Day 2023: Yoga now a global movement, says PM Modi, Ben Stokes backs declaration call after England lose & more |DNA News Wrap, June 21

World Cup 2023 India Schedule: Know when India playing which team in ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup

Amid divorce rumours, Ranveer Singh drops romantic photo with Deepika Padukone

Jawan prevue reaction: Twitter users say Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara 'surpassed sky-high expectations'

Viral video: Anushka Sharma takes a stroll in London, Virat Kohli turns photographer on their day out with Vamika, watch

Homelifestyle

lifestyle

Newly married woman holds snake in bare hands, viral video shows her honest reaction

Now a video is going crazy viral on social media that shows a newly married woman holding a snake in her bare hands.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 02, 2023, 04:57 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

New Delhi: There is a lot of content on the internet that can make your skin crawl or raise your blood pressure. Let's speak about snakes while we're at it. These reptiles are usually regarded as frightening. If you came across a serpent, you would either flee or observe it from a safe distance. Some people truly love snakes and have them as pets. Others, well, you know what we mean. They are terrified of snakes, so reptiles can frighten the bejesus out of them. Now a video is going crazy viral on social media that shows a newly married woman holding a snake in her bare hands. Wait, her honest reaction is what makes this clip unique and terrifying. The video was shared by an influencer named @imkavy on Instagram. In less than few days the video has garnered over 57,000 likes.

Watch it here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kavy (@imkavy)

In the clip, you can see the woman trying to hold a snake in her bare hands. Moments later she holds the reptile and her terrifying reaction is making netizens gulp in fear. "Darr k aage power hai" the girl captioned the clip on the photo-sharing platform.

This video was shared on January 3. Since being posted, it has accumulated over 57,000 likes. The short yet terrifying clip also triggered an array of horrified reactions from Instagram users.

Check out a few reactions below:
An individual posted, "This looks so scary.. pls don't try this again." Another person added, "Arey baap re." "Please be extra careful.. it can be risky" posted a third.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Neena Gupta reunites with Saans co-star Kanwaljeet Singh for Ishq-E-Nadaan; here's what she said

Made for Rs 15 crore, this women-led film earned Rs 900 crore at box-office, the actress has now left films

Kartik Aaryan buys luxury apartment in Juhu, its whopping price will shock you

Meet Rashi Bagga, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, her package is…

'Not retired, I'm on fire': NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Ajit's retirement remark

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Mangoes in India with health benefits: Devour 8 types of 'aam' this summer from langda to dasheri

Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, Luv Ranjan attend Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani's wedding reception

Sara Ali Khan is 'feeling like a zebra' as she poses in white saree with monochrome halter blouse at Cannes 2023

Who is Babul Bihari? Bhojpuri singer accused of raping minor girl

Meet influencer Sofia Ansari, who earns nearly Rs 1 crore per year; was banned by Instagram for semi-nude photos, videos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE