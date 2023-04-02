Newly married woman holds snake in bare hands, viral video shows her honest reaction

Now a video is going crazy viral on social media that shows a newly married woman holding a snake in her bare hands.

New Delhi: There is a lot of content on the internet that can make your skin crawl or raise your blood pressure. Let's speak about snakes while we're at it. These reptiles are usually regarded as frightening. If you came across a serpent, you would either flee or observe it from a safe distance. Some people truly love snakes and have them as pets. Others, well, you know what we mean. They are terrified of snakes, so reptiles can frighten the bejesus out of them. Now a video is going crazy viral on social media that shows a newly married woman holding a snake in her bare hands. Wait, her honest reaction is what makes this clip unique and terrifying. The video was shared by an influencer named @imkavy on Instagram. In less than few days the video has garnered over 57,000 likes.

In the clip, you can see the woman trying to hold a snake in her bare hands. Moments later she holds the reptile and her terrifying reaction is making netizens gulp in fear. "Darr k aage power hai" the girl captioned the clip on the photo-sharing platform.

This video was shared on January 3. Since being posted, it has accumulated over 57,000 likes. The short yet terrifying clip also triggered an array of horrified reactions from Instagram users.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "This looks so scary.. pls don't try this again." Another person added, "Arey baap re." "Please be extra careful.. it can be risky" posted a third.