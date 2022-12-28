Newly married couple falls on stage while having photoshoot, viral video makes netizens laugh

Screengrab

New Delhi: Weddings are one of our culture's most exciting events. They're fantastic, entertaining, and can last for days. While many people have always highlighted the best and most exciting aspects of their wedding, the toll that wedding preparations take on a person is rarely discussed. Weddings can be demanding and exhausting, with rituals lasting several hours. Now a wedding photo shoot has now gone viral, although for a different reason. Before we say anything, you must watch the viral clip:

In the hilarious clip, a lovely couple can be seen swirling for the photoshoot. But suddenly the groom loses balance and falls on the floor along with the bride. Hilarious, right? This video has been shared on Instagram by an account named @jaipur_preweddings.

Shared about one week ago, the video has gone viral and has been shared by many across social media. This post has collected over 615,000 likes and many comments. After watching the clip, many netizens reacted to it with their hilarious anecdotes.

One person wrote, "Hota h yaar itna hevy dress pahne h to ." Another person wrote, "Kuch ni hoya kuch ni hoya Chitti mar gayi bas." A third person said, "Koi bat ni ...bde bde sahro me ..chhoti chhoti bate hoti rhti h but cute couple." A fourth person said, "Cutest couple and relatable I can relate totally to it."

.