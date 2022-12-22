Newborn baby jumbo walks with elephant herd, viral video delights internet

Screengrab

New Delhi: There are numerous videos on the Internet that exemplify how entertaining baby elephants can be. Videos of baby jumbo doing everything from sliding down slopes to playing with water make you giggle every time. Now an adorable video of a baby jumbo getting escorted by a herd of elephants has gone crazy viral on social media. Shared on Twitter by user named Gabriele Corno, the video shows elephants' protective nature when it comes to keeping their young safe and sound.

No body on earth can provide better security than an elephant herd to the cute new Pink Born Baby in

India pic.twitter.com/5bScRqvHuB — Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) December 6, 2022

The endearing viral video features a group of adult elephants walking along a road. After careful observation, a tiny jumbo can be spotted running alongside the elephants in the middle as fast as its tiny legs can carry it. "No body on earth can provide better security than an elephant herd to the cute new Pink Born Baby in India" Gabriele captioned the clip.

The video was posted on December 6. Since being shared, the clip has gathered close to 181,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Netizens absolutely loved the short segment. Many called the video 'wonderful' while others termed it a 'sheer dose of positivity'. Some even shared their experience of witnessing a similar incident in the past.

“Aww..that is so cute!,” posted an user. “Gosh it is so wonderful to see them all together” expressed another. “Of course baby jumbo rules!!!,” shared a third. “Love seeing the tiny elephant,” wrote a fourth.