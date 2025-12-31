FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
New Year Tradition: Why do people eat 12 grapes at December 31 midnight? Know its meaning, origins, health benefits

Why do people eat 12 grapes at midnight on December 31? Know the meaning, origins, cultural significance, and health benefits of this popular Spanish New Year tradition.

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Dec 31, 2025, 01:14 PM IST

New Year Tradition: Why do people eat 12 grapes at December 31 midnight? Know its meaning, origins, health benefits
As the New Year approaches, cultures around the world celebrate with distinct customs. One delightful tradition comes from Spain and parts of Latin America, where people eat 12 grapes at midnight on New Year's Eve.

Meaning behind the 12 grapes ritual

The ritual involves eating one grape for each second as the clock strikes midnight. Each grape symbolises a month of the upcoming year, and with every bite, a wish is silently made. The belief is that if you can finish all 12 grapes before the final bell, it will bring you good luck, prosperity, and happiness for the year ahead.

Origins and cultural significance

The tradition traces its roots to Spain in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Over time, it evolved into a deeply rooted New Year’s custom that spread to Latin American countries and other parts of the world.

Today, the ritual is seen not just as a superstition but as a shared cultural experience that connects families and friends at midnight.

Mindfulness and benefits

Eating grapes slowly during the countdown naturally promotes mindful eating. This brief pause can reduce stress and set a peaceful emotional tone for the year ahead.

Health benefits of eating grapes

Grapes are nutrient-rich and hydrating, aiding digestion after rich foods or alcohol. They contain antioxidants that support heart health and protect against oxidative stress.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
