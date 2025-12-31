New Year Tradition: Why do people eat 12 grapes at December 31 midnight? Know its meaning, origins, health benefits

Miracles Healthcare Expands Multispecialty Care with Orthopedic, ENT, and Gastro Specialists
Why Enrolling Your Child in a Preschool Is Important
Khaleda Zia: From democracy icon to free speech villain- Bangladesh's iron lady of ironies
When Crypto Theft Becomes State Policy: What North Korea’s $2 Billion Haul Really Means
From 8th Pay Commission to LPG price: 5 new rule changes from January 1 that will directly affect you
Happy New Year 2026: 25+ wishes, quotes, greetings, messages to share with family, friends on December 31
Why are Zomato, Swiggy, Zepto, other gig workers on nationwide strike today? Know reason here, their demands
The Digital Euro Is Ready. The Question Is Whether Europe Is.
Year ender 2025: Most profitable Indian movie with 1553% ROI, it's not Chhaava, Saiyaara, Dhurandhar, but this non-starrer, movie name is...
Bankrupt Pakistan forced to sell banks, famous hotels, other assets after national airlines due to..., PM Shehbaz Sharif brings Agenda 5, here's all you need to know
VIRAL
Why do people eat 12 grapes at midnight on December 31? Know the meaning, origins, cultural significance, and health benefits of this popular Spanish New Year tradition.
As the New Year approaches, cultures around the world celebrate with distinct customs. One delightful tradition comes from Spain and parts of Latin America, where people eat 12 grapes at midnight on New Year's Eve.
The ritual involves eating one grape for each second as the clock strikes midnight. Each grape symbolises a month of the upcoming year, and with every bite, a wish is silently made. The belief is that if you can finish all 12 grapes before the final bell, it will bring you good luck, prosperity, and happiness for the year ahead.
The tradition traces its roots to Spain in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Over time, it evolved into a deeply rooted New Year’s custom that spread to Latin American countries and other parts of the world.
Today, the ritual is seen not just as a superstition but as a shared cultural experience that connects families and friends at midnight.
Eating grapes slowly during the countdown naturally promotes mindful eating. This brief pause can reduce stress and set a peaceful emotional tone for the year ahead.
Grapes are nutrient-rich and hydrating, aiding digestion after rich foods or alcohol. They contain antioxidants that support heart health and protect against oxidative stress.