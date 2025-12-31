FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Miracles Healthcare Expands Multispecialty Care with Orthopedic, ENT, and Gastro Specialists

Why Enrolling Your Child in a Preschool Is Important

Khaleda Zia: From democracy icon to free speech villain- Bangladesh's iron lady of ironies

When Crypto Theft Becomes State Policy: What North Korea’s $2 Billion Haul Really Means

From 8th Pay Commission to LPG price: 5 new rule changes from January 1 that will directly affect you

Happy New Year 2026: 25+ wishes, quotes, greetings, messages to share with family, friends on December 31

Why are Zomato, Swiggy, Zepto, other gig workers on nationwide strike today? Know reason here, their demands

The Digital Euro Is Ready. The Question Is Whether Europe Is.

Year ender 2025: Most profitable Indian movie with 1553% ROI, it's not Chhaava, Saiyaara, Dhurandhar, but this non-starrer, movie name is...

Bankrupt Pakistan forced to sell banks, famous hotels, other assets after national airlines due to..., PM Shehbaz Sharif brings Agenda 5, here's all you need to know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
On Waves OTT, Manushya Weaves Laughter and Lore into a Reflective Hindi Web Series.

Manushya on Waves OTT: A Satirical Fusion of Mythology and Modernity

Miracles Healthcare Expands Multispecialty Care with Orthopedic, ENT, and Gastro Specialists

Miracles Healthcare Expands Multispecialty Care in Gurgaon

Why Enrolling Your Child in a Preschool Is Important

Why Enrolling Your Child in a Preschool Is Important

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's exotic honeymoon in Portugal: From cosy dinner to sea view to fun rides, check viral pics

Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's exotic honeymoon in Portugal

English football legend David Beckham named ‘Most Beautiful Face of 2025’, Singapore actor Ayden Sng ranks 3rd, know where Blackpink’s Rosé stands

English football legend David Beckham named ‘Most Beautiful Face of 2025’, Singa

Most-Anticipated K-Dramas of 2026: List of upcoming Korean shows on Netflix, Prime Video, more

Most-Anticipated K-Dramas of 2026: List of upcoming Korean shows on Netflix, Pri

HomeViral

VIRAL

Happy New Year 2026: 25+ wishes, quotes, greetings, messages to share with family, friends on December 31

Celebrate New Year’s Eve by sending heartfelt wishes, quotes, greetings and messages to family and friends. These 25+ messages are perfect for spreading love, joy and positivity as you welcome 2026.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Dec 31, 2025, 01:13 PM IST

Happy New Year 2026: 25+ wishes, quotes, greetings, messages to share with family, friends on December 31
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

New Year’s Eve is a special time to celebrate the past year and welcome the new one with hope, joy, and love. It’s the perfect moment to reach out to your family, friends, and loved ones with heartfelt wishes and messages.

Here are 25+ wishes, quotes, greetings and messages you can share on December 31:

  • Happy New Year! Wishing you a year filled with love, laughter, and endless happiness.
  • May 2026 bring you new opportunities, success, and beautiful memories.
  • Wishing you health, wealth, and prosperity in the coming year.
  • Cheers to a new year and another chance to make your dreams come true!
  • May your New Year be as bright as your smile and as amazing as you are.
  • Here’s to 12 new chapters and 365 new chances. Happy New Year!
  • May this year bring you peace, joy, and all the things your heart desires.
  • Wishing you a sparkling year ahead full of happiness and adventures.
  • Goodbye 2025, hello 2026! May this year be your best one yet.
  • Sending love and hugs your way for a fabulous New Year celebration.
  • May every day of the new year inspire you to grow, learn, and succeed.
  • Wishing you a year full of laughter, love, and unforgettable moments.
  • May the coming year bring you closer to your dreams and goals.
  • Here’s to a year of new beginnings, opportunities, and endless happiness.
  • Happy New Year! May your heart be filled with hope and positivity.
  • Let’s welcome 2026 with open arms, love, and endless excitement!
  • May your life shine brighter than the fireworks on New Year’s Eve.
  • Wishing you joy, success, and all the little moments that make life beautiful.
  • Cheers to health, wealth, and happiness in the coming year!
  • May your year be filled with love, laughter, and beautiful memories.
  • Here’s to fresh starts, new adventures, and endless possibilities.
  • Wishing you a magical New Year filled with hope and happiness.
  • May your year ahead be full of laughter, joy, and amazing experiences.
  • Happy New Year! May every day bring you closer to your dreams.
  • Sending my warmest wishes for a year full of love, peace, and prosperity.
  • Let’s make 2026 a year to remember with unforgettable moments and joy.
  • May this New Year bring you countless blessings and endless smiles.

Also read: Viral video: After Tara Sutaria’s viral on-stage moment with AP Dhillon, Orry steps in to reveal truth about Veer Pahariya’s reaction

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
On Waves OTT, Manushya Weaves Laughter and Lore into a Reflective Hindi Web Series.
Manushya on Waves OTT: A Satirical Fusion of Mythology and Modernity
Miracles Healthcare Expands Multispecialty Care with Orthopedic, ENT, and Gastro Specialists
Miracles Healthcare Expands Multispecialty Care in Gurgaon
Why Enrolling Your Child in a Preschool Is Important
Why Enrolling Your Child in a Preschool Is Important
Khaleda Zia: From democracy icon to free speech villain- Bangladesh's iron lady of ironies
Khaleda Zia: From democracy icon to free speech villain- Bangladesh's iron lady
When Crypto Theft Becomes State Policy: What North Korea’s $2 Billion Haul Really Means
When Crypto Theft Becomes State Policy: What North Korea’s $2 Billion Haul Reall
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's exotic honeymoon in Portugal: From cosy dinner to sea view to fun rides, check viral pics
Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's exotic honeymoon in Portugal
English football legend David Beckham named ‘Most Beautiful Face of 2025’, Singapore actor Ayden Sng ranks 3rd, know where Blackpink’s Rosé stands
English football legend David Beckham named ‘Most Beautiful Face of 2025’, Singa
Most-Anticipated K-Dramas of 2026: List of upcoming Korean shows on Netflix, Prime Video, more
Most-Anticipated K-Dramas of 2026: List of upcoming Korean shows on Netflix, Pri
Raihan Vadra-Aviva Baig engagement: UNSEEN childhood photos of Rahul Gandhi' nephew, Priyanka Gandhi's son go viral, SEE PICS
Raihan Vadra-Aviva Baig engagement: Unseen childhood photos of Rahul Gandhi' nep
Raihan Vadra, Aviva Baig's enagement: Unseen photos of newest couple of Gandhi-Vadra family
Raihan Vadra, Aviva Baig's enagement: Unseen photos of newest couple
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement