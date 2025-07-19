New video shows Astronomer CEO, HR chief kissing at Coldplay concert before viral kiss cam moment

This rear-view clip shared by TMZ shows their closeness when they were not in the public eye.

Everyone on the internet is talking about Astronomer CEO Andy Byrne and HR head Kristin Cabot, who were caught kissing on the kiss cam during a Coldplay concert. However, they were caught sharing intimate moments long before that.

A new video, reportedly filmed from behind, shows the two dancing to the song "Yellow" with their arms around each other. At one point, Andy leans in to kiss her. The two seemed extremely close and affectionate with each other, unaware that they were being filmed.

This rear-view clip shared by TMZ shows their closeness when they were not in the public eye. This TMZ clip, which was part of a longer video, garnered around 1.71 lakh views. However, when another Twitter (now ex) account shared just the kissing photo, it garnered even more views. The viral video garnered 38 lakh views.

Following the Coldplay scandal, Astronomer has launched an internal investigation. The publication further added that this video is likely part of that.

Social media reaction

One user said, ''Okay the internet is harassing them now… like y’all already did enough to make it clear that he’s cheating… but y’all invading their privacy now…''

Another user wrote, ''Are we sure it's even them???''

A third user commented, ''Feel terrible for his wife. It's bad enough to be cheated on. But the attention this got makes it so much worse for her.''

Another user said, ''Imagine being cheated on and it being dragged on all over the internet... Imagine being his children... So sad.''