New Vande Bharat train from this month: Check travel time, route, top speed to be...

This new Vande Bharat Express train will benefit people in both Bihar and West Bengal

The Indian Railways will soon introduce a new Vande Bharat Express service between Muzaffarpur in Bihar and New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal. Expected to start in October, this new service will cut travel time from about ten hours to just six hours. The ticket prices for this train is expected to be from Rs 1200 to Rs 2200.

This new Vande Bharat Express will benefit people in both Bihar and West Bengal. Designed to travel at 130 kilometres per hour, the train will cover the 446-kilometre distance much faster than current services.

The Indian Railways is making preparations to ensure the service starts smoothly, though an official announcement is still pending. Passengers can look forward to a quicker and more comfortable journey between Muzaffarpur and New Jalpaiguri.

In other recent developments, the Vande Bharat train recently began running on the Ernakulam to Bengaluru route. Southern Railway shared images of the train on its first trip from Ernakulam Junction to KSR Bengaluru City Junction, showing the success and popularity of the Vande Bharat Express across India.