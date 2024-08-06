New Vande Bharat train from this month: Check travel time, route, top speed to be...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Kodanda Rami Reddy Manukonda's innovations in framework design for performance-impacting APIs and strategic leadership

World's most remade film sparked 26 remakes in just 8 years, three in India, now Akshay Kumar is making it with 6 stars

Bangladeshi protesters loot inner garments, blouses, sarees from ex-PM Sheikh Hasina’s residence

Israel afraid of this enemy, consider them it's biggest concern, not Iran, Hamas, it is...

'Mard auraton ke...': Mukesh Khanna slams male actors dressing up as women for comedy, Ali Asgar reacts

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

Kodanda Rami Reddy Manukonda's innovations in framework design for performance-impacting APIs and strategic leadership

Kodanda Rami Reddy Manukonda's innovations in framework design for performance-impacting APIs and strategic leadership

World's most remade film sparked 26 remakes in just 8 years, three in India, now Akshay Kumar is making it with 6 stars

World's most remade film sparked 26 remakes in just 8 years, three in India, now Akshay Kumar is making it with 6 stars

Nita Ambani inspired traditional sarees for Hariyali Teej

Nita Ambani inspired traditional sarees for Hariyali Teej

8 yoga poses to improve concentration 

8 yoga poses to improve concentration 

8 films Shah Rukh Khan did for free

8 films Shah Rukh Khan did for free

'शख्स को जड़ा थप्पड़', निरीक्षण के दौरान फूटा फतेहपुर DM का गुस्सा, सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो वायरल

'शख्स को जड़ा थप्पड़', निरीक्षण के दौरान फूटा फतेहपुर DM का गुस्सा, सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो वायरल

Bangladesh में हुए विद्रोह और Shiekh Hasina के भाग जाने के बाद 'गानोभाबोन' को 'लुटना' ही था...

Bangladesh में हुए विद्रोह और Shiekh Hasina के भाग जाने के बाद 'गानोभाबोन' को 'लुटना' ही था...

विदेशी लड़की ने खोला रिक्शेवाले का राज़, 6 मिनट के मांग रहा था 6 हज़ार

विदेशी लड़की ने खोला रिक्शेवाले का राज़, 6 मिनट के मांग रहा था 6 हज़ार

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

Apple iPhone 15 gets cheaper: 5 reasons why you should buy it

Apple iPhone 15 gets cheaper: 5 reasons why you should buy it

Countries with lowest minimum wages

Countries with lowest minimum wages

Big Breaking! Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Flees To India As Protesters Storm Her Palace

Big Breaking! Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Flees To India As Protesters Storm Her Palace

Bangladesh Protest: Unreal Scenes In Country After fresh Wave Of Protests |Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh Protest: Unreal Scenes In Country After fresh Wave Of Protests |Sheikh Hasina

Breaking Update: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Quits From Her Post After Army's 45 Minutes Ultimatum

Breaking Update: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Quits From Her Post After Army's 45 Minutes Ultimatum

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

Meet Shah Rukh Khan's 'brother', who became star with one hit, then quit films after 13 flops, still worth Rs 1500 crore

Meet Shah Rukh Khan's 'brother', who became star with one hit, then quit films after 13 flops, still worth Rs 1500 crore

World's most remade film sparked 26 remakes in just 8 years, three in India, now Akshay Kumar is making it with 6 stars

World's most remade film sparked 26 remakes in just 8 years, three in India, now Akshay Kumar is making it with 6 stars

HomeViral

Viral

New Vande Bharat train from this month: Check travel time, route, top speed to be...

This new Vande Bharat Express train will benefit people in both Bihar and West Bengal

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Aug 06, 2024, 11:22 AM IST

New Vande Bharat train from this month: Check travel time, route, top speed to be...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Indian Railways will soon introduce a new Vande Bharat Express service between Muzaffarpur in Bihar and New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal. Expected to start in October, this new service will cut travel time from about ten hours to just six hours. The ticket prices for this train is expected to be from Rs 1200 to Rs 2200.

This new Vande Bharat Express will benefit people in both Bihar and West Bengal. Designed to travel at 130 kilometres per hour, the train will cover the 446-kilometre distance much faster than current services.

The Indian Railways is making preparations to ensure the service starts smoothly, though an official announcement is still pending. Passengers can look forward to a quicker and more comfortable journey between Muzaffarpur and New Jalpaiguri.

In other recent developments, the Vande Bharat train recently began running on the Ernakulam to Bengaluru route. Southern Railway shared images of the train on its first trip from Ernakulam Junction to KSR Bengaluru City Junction, showing the success and popularity of the Vande Bharat Express across India.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

After UPSC topper Tina Dabi, IAS officer Smita Sabharwal, UPSC marksheet of IAS Athar Khan goes viral, check his marks..

After UPSC topper Tina Dabi, IAS officer Smita Sabharwal, UPSC marksheet of IAS Athar Khan goes viral, check his marks..

Meet man, created history by winning Olympic gold and Oscar both, he is not Stanley Kubrick or Roger Federer...

Meet man, created history by winning Olympic gold and Oscar both, he is not Stanley Kubrick or Roger Federer...

Investors earn Rs 32000 crore in just 5 days after this share rises by 2.58%, it's not Reliance, TCS

Investors earn Rs 32000 crore in just 5 days after this share rises by 2.58%, it's not Reliance, TCS

Meet Muhammad Yunus, Nobel prize winner, who can become new leader of Bangladesh after...

Meet Muhammad Yunus, Nobel prize winner, who can become new leader of Bangladesh after...

'Pawsitively precious': Lioness and cubs cuddle in adorable viral video, internet loves it

'Pawsitively precious': Lioness and cubs cuddle in adorable viral video, internet loves it

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

Apple iPhone 15 gets cheaper: 5 reasons why you should buy it

Apple iPhone 15 gets cheaper: 5 reasons why you should buy it

Countries with lowest minimum wages

Countries with lowest minimum wages

Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

Bollywood's most successful Khan earned Rs 25000 cr, more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir combined, was never a superstar

Bollywood's most successful Khan earned Rs 25000 cr, more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir combined, was never a superstar

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement