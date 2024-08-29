New Vande Bharat train from Meerut-Lucknow to start on August 31, know route, timing, fare, top speed to be...

In a move that could reshape the daily commute for thousands, Uttar Pradesh is all set to launch its 11th Vande Bharat Express, connecting the bustling city of Meerut to the state capital, Lucknow. The much-anticipated service is set to commence on August 31, but this is no ordinary train journey—this marks the beginning of a new era in intercity travel.

The train, designated as 22490/22489, will depart Meerut City at precisely 6:35 am, making brief stops at Moradabad Junction at 8:35 am and Bareilly Junction at 9:56 am, before arriving in Lucknow at 1:45 pm. The return journey promises the same efficiency, departing from Charbagh railway station at 2:45 pm and reaching Meerut by 10 pm. Operating six days a week, with maximum operational speed of 160 km/h (99 mph), Tuesday as the exception, the train is designed with eight coaches, reflecting the high demand and strategic importance of this route.

Currently, Uttar Pradesh boasts ten operational Vande Bharat Express trains, each connecting various key cities within and outside the state. These include the Patna Junction-Gomti Nagar, Ranchi Junction-Varanasi Junction, and Lucknow Junction-Dehradun routes, among others.

What sets this new service apart is not just its speed or convenience but its potential to significantly enhance connectivity within the state. The introduction of the 11th Vande Bharat Express is expected to revolutionise the way residents travel between Meerut and Lucknow, offering them a faster, more comfortable alternative to the conventional trains currently in operation.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off this new service on August 31, Uttar Pradesh's rail map will never be the same again, promising faster, smoother, and more comfortable journeys for all.