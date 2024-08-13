Twitter
New Vande Bharat sleeper train to connect 4 UP cities: Check route, travel time, top speed...

According to reports, the trial run for the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train may start on this date

Shivam Verma

Updated : Aug 13, 2024, 02:40 PM IST

New Vande Bharat sleeper train to connect 4 UP cities: Check route, travel time, top speed...
The Vande Bharat Sleeper Train is set to transform travel between major cities in Uttar Pradesh—Agra, Aligarh, Bareilly, and Jhansi—and Mumbai. According to reports, this new sleeper train will be slightly slower than the existing Vande Bharat chair car Express, it will still offer high speed and great comfort. This train will have 16 coaches, including 11 Third AC, four Second AC, and one First AC coach, with a top speed of 130 km per hour.

Currently, the Vande Bharat chair car Express operates on various routes across India, reaching speeds of up to 160 km per hour. The introduction of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train on the Bareilly-Mumbai route, passing through Agra, Aligarh, Jhansi, and other cities, marks the first time a sleeper version of the Vande Bharat train will be available.

According to reports, the train will begin its journey from Bareilly and travel through several key locations before reaching Mumbai. It will have a total capacity of 823 passengers and will be equipped with modern amenities. 

Reports suggest that the trial run for the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train may start on August 15, 2024. Initially, it will operate between Delhi and Mumbai via Gujarat. 

The journey from Agra to Mumbai, which currently takes over 16 hours, will be shortened to just 10 hours. Similarly, the trip from Bareilly to Mumbai will be reduced from 27 hours to only 11 hours.

