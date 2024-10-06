Twitter
Jaishankar meets Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, says, 'confident that his talks with PM Modi will...'

Anil Ambani RISES as value of his company goes up by Rs 24,000 crore, it is...

Weather update: Amid monsoon withdrawals in other states, Delhi-NCR continues to face warm temperatures till...

Meet woman, who built her company from zero to Rs 10000000, became CEO at 24, not from IIT, IIM, her business is...

IND vs PAK, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets to earn two crucial points

New Vande Bharat metro train undergoes successful trial: Check route, top speed and other important details

During this test, each coach was loaded with a weight equivalent to the passenger load

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Oct 06, 2024, 07:12 PM IST

New Vande Bharat metro train undergoes successful trial: Check route, top speed and other important details
A newly-built 16-coach Vande Bharat Metro rake had a successful trial run at a speed of 145 kmph here on Saturday, the West Central Railway's Kota division said. The Research Designs and Standards Organization (RDSO) team from Lucknow conducted the trial run of the Vande Bharat Metro, built in collaboration with the operations department of Kota division, according to an official statement.

The newly-built metro rake was tested between Kota and Mahidpur Road stations in the 'up' direction and between Mahidpur Road and Shamgarh stations on the 'down' line, making two round trips at different speeds to analyse various technical parameters, said Rohit Malviya, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, in the press release.

During this test, each coach was loaded with a weight equivalent to the passenger load, totalling 24.7tonnes, to simulate real conditions, Malviya said.

The train was run at a maximum speed of 145 kmph for approximately 50 kilometres during the trial, he said.

Instrumentation work will be carried out on the rake on Sunday, the officer said, adding that the speed and braking system of this rake will be tested over the next 15 days.

The trial is being conducted under the supervision of RDSO's Director of Testing B M Siddiqui, the statement said.

Previously, successful trials of Vande Bharat 18- and 20-coach rakes were also conducted in the Kota division.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
