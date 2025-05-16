The Indian Railways has now taken another big step towards making this train available for passengers in other parts of the country.

The Vande Bharat Express train is one of the most fastest trains in the country. This train has made the travel experience of passengers more luxurious and quicker with its introduction. The Indian Railways has now taken another major step towards making this train accessible to passengers from other regions of the nation too. It is interesting to note that the Ministry of Railways will now launch the Vande Bharat Express train in Jharkhand. This high-speed train service, as per reports, will operate between Tatanagar and Puri.

The Tatanagar-Puri Vande Bharat Express train will enhance local connectivity and provide more luxurious travel for commuters. It will also provide a tremendous boost to the tourism and travel sector.

Tatanagar-Puri Vande Bharat Express: Find route, distance, journey time and other key details here:

As per reports, the Tatanagar to Puri Vande Bharat train is expected to pass through Cuttack and travel 514 km in under 8 hours.

Tatanagar-Puri Vande Bharat Express Train: Stoppages

Tatanagar-Puri Vande Bharat Express Train shall halt at key stations such as Ghatsila, Jhargram, Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, and Khurda Road Junction while on its run from Tatanagar to Puri.

Tatanagar to Puri Vande Bharat Express Train: Speed

The Vande Bharat Express train has been equipped to operate at a speed of 160 kmph. When commissioned, the Vande Bharat Express train will be the quickest on the route.

Tatanagar to Puri Vande Bharat Express Train: Ticket Price and Coach Composition

The Vande Bharat Express train will probably have eight coaches and possess two seating arrangements of types – Executive AC and AC Chair Car.

The fare for a journey on an AC Chair Car and Executive AC on the Tatanagar-Puri Vande Bharat Express train would be around Rs 1500 and Rs 2400, respectively.

Tatanagar to Puri Vande Bharat Train Timing and Time Table

As per the report of ET Now, the Vande Bharat Express train is going to depart Tatanagar by 06:00 hrs to arrive at Puri at approximately 14:00 hours. During return, the train will start its journey from Puri at 14:30 hours to arrive at Tatanagar at approximately 22:30 hours.