New twist in Japanese woman Holi molestation case: Here’s all you need to know

screengrab

New Delhi: The Japanese woman who was reportedly groped in Delhi on the occasion of Holi, according to a viral video, tweeted on Friday that she had arrived in Bangladesh and was unaware of the serious situation in India until Delhi Police took notice of the video."I am fine in mind and body. I will explain more tomorrow," the lady tweeted in both English and Japanese. Take a look at tweets shared by the Japanese woman which were deleted later.

Update by Japanese Woman. pic.twitter.com/cG2ezXyh67 — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) March 10, 2023

The police said that the young traveler was living in Paharganj in the heart of Delhi and that the three suspects, one of whom is a minor, are also locals. They added that the girl departed for Bangladesh yesterday and hasn't yet filed a complaint. “No complaint or call relating to any kind of misbehaviour with any foreigner has been received at Paharganj police station. An email has been sent to the Japanese embassy requesting help in establishing the identity of the girl or any other details about the incident," said Delhi police.

The footage, which is going viral on social media, shows a group of men smearing color on a woman who appears to be uncomfortable around them. It also shows one of the guys smashing an egg on her head.

Very distrubing videos getting viral on social media showing sexual harassment with foreign nationals on Holi! I am issuing notice to Delhi Police to examine these videos and arrest the perpetrators! Completely shameful behaviour! — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) March 10, 2023

Swati Maliwal, the chief of the Delhi Commission for Women, was tagged in a tweet, and she stated that she will issue a notice to the Delhi Police to investigate the footage. "Very disturbing videos getting viral on social media showing sexual harassment with foreign nationals on Holi! I am issuing notice to Delhi Police to examine these videos and arrest the perpetrators! Completely shameful behaviour!" Maliwal wrote.

The National Commission for Women also tweeted about the video, drawing notice to it. It asked that Delhi Police file a FIR in the case.