New SHOCKING twist in Coldplay KissCam scandal: HR Kristin Cabot's husband was in same concert with...

Astronomer's ex-CEO Andy Byron and ex-HR head Kristin Cabot, were caught having a cozy moment 'hand-in-hand' at Coldplay concert 'kiss cam', which became the biggest controversy on the internet in 2025. As per new report, Kristin Cabot's husband Andrew Cabot was reportedly at the same event.

The 'scandal' involving Astronomer's ex-CEO Andy Byron and ex-HR head Kristin Cabot, who were caught having a cozy moment 'hand-in-hand' at Coldplay concert 'kiss cam', became the biggest controversy on the internet in 2025. Many alleged that these two were 'cheating' on their partners, which eventually led to their exit from the company. Months later, new twists are adding layer to this controversy. As per new report, Kristin Cabot's husband Andrew Cabot was reportedly at the same show at the same time, and with a date.

In August Kristin Cabot filed for divorce from her husband, Andrew Cabot, a sixth-generation heir to the Privateer Rum fortune. Earlier, reports suggested that Andrew was on a business trip in Japan during the concert, who only found out about the incident after coming back, alleging the 'cheating' angle. However, the PEOPLE has now made a big revelation that he was actually present at the same Coldplay concert with his own date. So would it be still considered as cheating? Did her husband knew about Kristin and Andrew? Many questions have started to arise on the internet.

What did the report claims?

As per the new report, Kristin Cabot's husband as also present at the same event with a woman on a date. It said, “He was in fact at the same Coldplay concert as Kristin. They had been separated and living apart for several weeks. It was amicable. Kristin was in the box with people from work, though it wasn’t a company box, and Andrew was actually there too with a date, with a woman who is now his girlfriend."

“(Kristin) has felt like she can’t speak out as people in the middle of a divorce can’t say anything public," the report said.

Kristin and CEO Andy Byron were just friends said the report. “Kristin wasn’t hiding, she doesn’t know why she ducked. She knew it was inappropriate to behave that way with her boss as the head of HR,” the source continued, adding that the relationship (between Kristin and Byron) was just a “great friendship”.

“It was not that she was caught cheating, it was not some affair. She fully acknowledges (the hug) was inappropriate, but that was the only inappropriate thing she did,” they said.

The 'Kiss cam' controversy

A video from a Coldplay concert in Boston went viral, where Andy Byron, ex-CEO of the software company Astronomer, was 'caught' on the big screen of 'KISS CAM' cuddling with his company’s ex-HR head, Kristin Cabot. The awkward expressions on their faces when they realised they were on camera only sparks rumours of them 'cheating' on their respective partners, as they both ducked to hide their faces . The moment was made even more awkward when Coldplay's lead singer, Chris Martin, commented live on stage, “Oh look at these two,” not knowing the context. As the pair looked shocked and tried to hide their faces, Martin added, “Oh what… either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy,” seemingly catching on to the discomfort. They both resigned from the company following the controversy. It was later revealed that Andrew and his wife Megan Kerrigan were seperated weeks ago from the 'Kiss cam' controversy.

ALSO READ: Coldplay kiss cam scandal: Ex-Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, HR Chief claim it was ‘just friendship’