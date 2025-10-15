New rule for immigrants, UK govt to roll out strict norms for skilled workers; check requirements

The United Kingdom has set some strict new rules for migrants, making it mandatory for them to speak English to an A-level standard. The tougher new rules will be introduced by the government from 8 January 2026 which will mostly impact graduates and skilled workers.

The United Kingdom has set some strict new rules for migrants, making it mandatory for them to speak English to an A-level standard. The tougher new rules will be introduced by the government from 8 January 2026 which will mostly impact graduates and those applying for skilled workers or seeking to scale-up visas, meant for people employed by fast-growing businesses. The new rules form part of wider plans to reduce the number of immigrants coming to the UK, which are clearly mentioned in a white paper in May.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said, “If you come to this country, you must learn our language and play your part. This country has always welcomed those who come to this country and contribute. But it is unacceptable for migrants to come here without learning our language, unable to contribute to our national life.”

What does the new immigration rule demand?

Under the new rule, applicants will be physically tested on all means of communication like speaking, listening, reading and writing at Home Office-approved providers, and their results will be checked as part of the visa process. Skilled workers applying for lucrative jobs will require scale-up and high potential individual (HPI) visas to reach B2 level, which is a level up from the current B1 standard which is equivalent to GCSE. For entering the UK on the skilled worker visa, migrants must be a government-approved employer and their salaries should be at least £41,700 a year (Rs 49,03,002.60), or the “going rate” for their type of work, whichever is highest.

Why did the UK govt make the new rule?

Migrants can apply for a high potential individual visa if they have possess a degree from a top global university in the last five years. As per the British Council, which is the largest English learning organisation offering varied courses, learners who have passed B2 level can “understand the main ideas of complex texts on concrete or abstract topics.”

Further, they can express themselves “fluently and spontaneously" and communicate comfortably with other English speakers. They can also produce "clear, detailed text on many subjects and explain a complex viewpoint.”