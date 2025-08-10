Bigg Boss scam: Bhopal doctor duped of Rs 10 lakh after fake offer to enter Salman Khan show; files FIR against...
'Not always...': Akash Deep reveals what he told Ben Duckett during controversial send-off after Oval dismissal
'Cosmic behemoth': Did scientists just discover biggest-ever black hole? It's 10,000 times heavier than...
Two star kids made debut with this film, director was thrown out midway, soundtrack and movie became blockbuster, name is...
Raanjhanaa actor Vipin Sharma slams film's AI climax: 'Heer Ranjha, Laila Majnu ki bhi ending change kar do' | Exclusive
New mom tries viral ‘stiletto challenge’ after childbirth; this ts the result
Sanju Samson tipped to replace MS Dhoni as CSK captain, gets World Cup-winner's nod
WI vs PAK, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch West Indies vs Pakistan live on TV and online in India?
Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers call Chhattisgarh youth after sim mix-up with RCB skipper Rajat Patidar’s number; here’s what happened next
This Indian actor's beauty line became second-wealthiest brand in 2024, with revenue of Rs...
VIRAL
In the clip, she climbs onto a countertop wearing stiletto sandals, standing on a jar of baby food placed on a saucepan.
A Russian influencer suffered a medical emergency after playing the viral "stiletto challenge", inspired by Nicki Minaj's song High School. The trend, which has gained popularity on social media, sees participants balancing on high heels while striking dramatic poses to the tune of the hit song. Influencer Mariana Barutkina, 32, shared a video of herself completing the challenge in her kitchen just weeks after giving birth.
In the clip, she climbs onto a countertop wearing stiletto sandals, standing on a jar of baby food placed on a saucepan. She tries to sit on one leg while wearing high heels, and manages to keep her balance for a few seconds. But suddenly she slips and falls backwards off the counter, falling to the ground and suffering serious injuries.
"I decided to start blogging, shot the first content - and now I'm leaving the doctor with what's been described as a 'direct fracture of the body from Th9 compression bending'," Barutkina wrote in the caption. "Irony? Karma? Or just life, which always tests our strength at the most unexpected moment," she added.
"Because of one video, which failed, I woke up as a popular person. Today, more than 50 people sent me my reel from different publications," she wrote. "Thank you guys for your popularity, your concerns and your comments. I am doing great, following the guidelines and now living like a "star", she added.
Meanwhile, the comments section had mixed reactions from people. While some criticised her for risking her life, others wished her a "speedy recovery".
One user wrote, "Nikki was not standing on anything but standing on the edge of a pole and doing all this. Being creative is one thing but physically hurting yourself is another... stop."
Another commented, "Can't say you didn't ask for this... I don't understand why any grown woman would think this is cute."
A third user said, "This is the stupidest "challenge" and the fact that people are doing it just to be a part of the stupidity... is a good thing."
Another wrote, "She never had the guts to stop doing these challenges."
Also read: Viral video shows principal giving high-fives to students, netizens say ‘the dream teacher’