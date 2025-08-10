Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Bigg Boss scam: Bhopal doctor duped of Rs 10 lakh after fake offer to enter Salman Khan show; files FIR against...

'Not always...': Akash Deep reveals what he told Ben Duckett during controversial send-off after Oval dismissal

'Cosmic behemoth': Did scientists just discover biggest-ever black hole? It's 10,000 times heavier than...

Two star kids made debut with this film, director was thrown out midway, soundtrack and movie became blockbuster, name is...

Raanjhanaa actor Vipin Sharma slams film's AI climax: 'Heer Ranjha, Laila Majnu ki bhi ending change kar do' | Exclusive

New mom tries viral ‘stiletto challenge’ after childbirth; this ts the result

Sanju Samson tipped to replace MS Dhoni as CSK captain, gets World Cup-winner's nod

WI vs PAK, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch West Indies vs Pakistan live on TV and online in India?

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers call Chhattisgarh youth after sim mix-up with RCB skipper Rajat Patidar’s number; here’s what happened next

This Indian actor's beauty line became second-wealthiest brand in 2024, with revenue of Rs...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bigg Boss scam: Bhopal doctor duped of Rs 10 lakh after fake offer to enter Salman Khan show; files FIR against...

Bigg Boss scam: Bhopal doctor duped of Rs 10 lakh after fake offer to enter show

'Not always...': Akash Deep reveals what he told Ben Duckett during controversial send-off after Oval dismissal

Akash Deep reveals what he told Ben Duckett during controversial send-off after

'Cosmic behemoth': Did scientists just discover biggest-ever black hole? It's 10,000 times heavier than...

'Cosmic behemoth': Did scientists just discover biggest-ever black hole?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Salakaar, Mayasabha; latest films, web series to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV

OTT Releases This Week: Latest films, web series to binge-watch

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

HomeViral

VIRAL

New mom tries viral ‘stiletto challenge’ after childbirth; this ts the result

In the clip, she climbs onto a countertop wearing stiletto sandals, standing on a jar of baby food placed on a saucepan.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 10, 2025, 05:30 PM IST

New mom tries viral ‘stiletto challenge’ after childbirth; this ts the result

TRENDING NOW

A Russian influencer suffered a medical emergency after playing the viral "stiletto challenge", inspired by Nicki Minaj's song High School. The trend, which has gained popularity on social media, sees participants balancing on high heels while striking dramatic poses to the tune of the hit song. Influencer Mariana Barutkina, 32, shared a video of herself completing the challenge in her kitchen just weeks after giving birth.

In the clip, she climbs onto a countertop wearing stiletto sandals, standing on a jar of baby food placed on a saucepan. She tries to sit on one leg while wearing high heels, and manages to keep her balance for a few seconds. But suddenly she slips and falls backwards off the counter, falling to the ground and suffering serious injuries.

"I decided to start blogging, shot the first content - and now I'm leaving the doctor with what's been described as a 'direct fracture of the body from Th9 compression bending'," Barutkina wrote in the caption. "Irony? Karma? Or just life, which always tests our strength at the most unexpected moment," she added.

"Because of one video, which failed, I woke up as a popular person. Today, more than 50 people sent me my reel from different publications," she wrote. "Thank you guys for your popularity, your concerns and your comments. I am doing great, following the guidelines and now living like a "star", she added.

Have a look here

 

 

Meanwhile, the comments section had mixed reactions from people. While some criticised her for risking her life, others wished her a "speedy recovery".

One user wrote, "Nikki was not standing on anything but standing on the edge of a pole and doing all this. Being creative is one thing but physically hurting yourself is another... stop."

Another commented, "Can't say you didn't ask for this... I don't understand why any grown woman would think this is cute."

A third user said, "This is the stupidest "challenge" and the fact that people are doing it just to be a part of the stupidity... is a good thing."

Another wrote, "She never had the guts to stop doing these challenges."

Also read: Viral video shows principal giving high-fives to students, netizens say ‘the dream teacher’

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
What happens when you have ghee on an empty stomach, nutritionist explains
What happens when you have ghee on an empty stomach, nutritionist explains
Mukesh Ambani writes off his Rs 1645 crore investment in this company due to...
Mukesh Ambani writes off his Rs 1645 crore investment in this company due to...
US President Donald Trump makes BIG announcement on his meet with Russia's Vladimir Putin scheduled for August 15, says, 'will take place in great...'
US President Donald Trump makes BIG announcement on his meet with Russia...
Nearly 80% employees of THIS company are millionaires, half worth over Rs 220 crore, it is...
8 of 10 employees at THIS company are millionaires, survey finds
India's biggest govt bank's profit rises 12% to Rs 19160 crore in just...; market cap reaches Rs...
India's biggest govt bank's profit rises 12% to Rs 19160 crore in just...; marke
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Salakaar, Mayasabha; latest films, web series to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV
OTT Releases This Week: Latest films, web series to binge-watch
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up about mental illness
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up abo
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE