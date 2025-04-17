A company CEO shared a surprising story about a new recruit who quit just a day after joining, sending a brief four-word resignation email that read, "Maza nahi aa raha" (I'm not enjoying it).

Maya Sharma, VP at Dhurina, shared a surprising story about a new recruit who quit just a day after joining, sending a brief four-word resignation email that read, "Maza nahi aa raha" (I'm not enjoying it). The employee had completed two days of training and officially started on April 2, only to decide the next day that it wasn't for them. Many on social media criticised this decision as typical of ‘average Gen Z behaviour’.

Her LinkedIn post read, “Recently we welcomed a new hire. A young fresher woman.She attended 2 days of training with a senior colleague. She trained her on almost everything …including Google Sheets shortcuts (as I later came to know). 2nd April – her first working day in the team.We had a strategic meeting. Talking financials. Praising the team for last year’s target achievement. Big vision stuff. Snacks and all afterwards.” She continued, “Next morning – her resignation mail to HR.Reason: ‘“Mza nahi aa raha..”

Maya Sharma ended her post with a touch of humour and confusion, saying "That's it. That's the story. We are still figuring out how to react. Which mza exactly?"



The post sparked varied reactions from LinkedIn users. One user praised the fresher's bold decision, saying, "Interesting and glad to see freshers are able to take such bold bets these days. In my first job, I was just happy I existed in the company and tried to absorb everything like a sponge - the good, bad and ugly ughh!" Another user attributed such behavior to the younger generation's non-serious attitude towards careers, commenting, "these days freshers are living on parents expenses and never too burdened & non serious attitude on careers…". A third user humorously commented, "Honestly, the first few days at any office, kabhi maza nahi aata. But never knew that could be the reason to resign."