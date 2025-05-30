This video on social media not only became a source of shock but also serves as a reminder to stay vigilant, especially in areas where snakes are common.

A video is going viral on social media, which has unlocked a new fear among netizens. The spine-chilling viral video shows a king cobra snake hiding inside the pillow, while a woman attempts to get it out using a stick.

Many users questioned how the snake enters the pillow, while others expressed their concern about how such a dangerous reptile can enter homes unnoticed.

This video on social media not only became a source of shock but also serves as a reminder to stay vigilant, especially in areas where snakes are common.

About the king cobra

The King Cobra is the longest venomous snake in the world, which can be up to 18 feet in length and mainly eats other snakes. It is famous for spreading its hood and deep hiss, which makes it extremely scary and impressive.

The video, shared on Instagram by user '@reenagarg_hr06_,' has already garnered over 468K views. Both the courage of the woman and the defensive behaviour of the snake make the video intense and unforgettable. The snake's loud hissing sound and sudden attacking posture add to the tension of the moment.

While some viewers found the incident terrifying, others responded with humour. One user wrote, ''This is my biggest fear! I would have run away from this house immediately. Another commented, ''- It is really a courageous act to handle it so calmly.'' ''New fear unlocked,'' a user wrote. ''Why is bro is looking at me like it's my fault?'' another added. ''Hence proved:- camera man never dies,'' another user said.

