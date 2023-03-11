Search icon
New cockroach species discovered in Singapore named after THIS Pokemon

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 12:12 PM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: There are numerous insect and animal species that have not yet been discovered by experts. However, the search continues and scientists have made major advances. For instance, a Singaporean entomology team discovered a new type of fragile cockroach. The Pheromosa species is called after a Pokémon that resembles a cockroach and first appeared in the seventh part of the video game series.

After conducting in-depth study for many years, entomologists Foo Maosheng from the Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum and Cristian Lucanas from the UPLB Museum of Natural History made the discovery. Additionally, the pair saw to it that the new species received a distinctive name. Dr. Maosheng revealed that they chose to name their find after a Pokemon because he is a huge fan of the anime series.

“A new delicate epigean Nocticola has been described and also serves as the first record of this genus from Singapore. @IpisLord and I have named it after the #Pokemon Pheromosa, with specimens in @lkcnhm,” reads the post caption. 

The post has attracted over 123k views and numerous comments. Pokemon fans hailed the discovery in the comments section. Take a look at few reactions from netizens here:

 

