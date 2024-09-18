Viral

New blood group MAL discovered after 50 years, here's what you need to know

NHS researchers have uncovered a new blood group system, solving a 50-year medical mystery that has baffled specialists. This breakthrough has the potential to revolutionise blood transfusion procedures and bring fresh hope to patients globally. Scientists at NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) in South Gloucestershire have unveiled the MAL blood group, shedding light on the genetic basis of the AnWj antigen, initially detected in 1972 but was left unexplained till now. Louise Tilley, a senior researcher with two decades of dedication to this study, highlighted that this innovative test will significantly improve treatment for people with uncommon blood types. Outcome of the discovery The laboratory at NHSBT in Filton has developed a world-first test to identify people without the AnWj antigen, a global first.This test is vital for patients at risk of negative responses to regular blood transfusions. With approximately 400 uncommon instances annually, this advancement strives to guarantee safer blood matches and lower the chances of transfusion complications. Nicole Thornton, the laboratory's director, emphasised the substantial hurdle of unraveling the AnWj enigma. The novel test will seamlessly integrate into current genotyping platforms to pinpoint both donors and recipients lacking the AnWj gene. This progression not only highlights the lab's global significance but also paves the way for unearthing fresh blood group systems, elevating patient care on a worldwide scale. The new discovery is set to improve blood transfusion safety and efficiency of blood transfusions for patients globally.

