Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This superstar cried for two months after losing film to Arvind Swamy, was ready to retire: 'I screwed it up'

Meet man who built Rs 6502 crore company with backing of Mukesh Ambani, now cutting 75% workforce due to...

New Bengaluru Fraud Alert: Woman knocks at the door with teenage daughter and says...

Meet banking woman, who manages 2000 accounts for women, brings lakhs of earnings to big banks, PM Modi is her big fan

Suryakumar Yadav out of first round of Duleep Trophy due to…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This superstar cried for two months after losing film to Arvind Swamy, was ready to retire: 'I screwed it up'

This superstar cried for two months after losing film to Arvind Swamy, was ready to retire: 'I screwed it up'

Meet man who built Rs 6502 crore company with backing of Mukesh Ambani, now cutting 75% workforce due to...

Meet man who built Rs 6502 crore company with backing of Mukesh Ambani, now cutting 75% workforce due to...

New Bengaluru Fraud Alert: Woman knocks at the door with teenage daughter and says...

New Bengaluru Fraud Alert: Woman knocks at the door with teenage daughter and says...

Deepika Padukone flaunts baby bump in stunning maternity shoot with Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone flaunts baby bump in stunning maternity shoot with Ranveer Singh

AI imagines Friends stars in traditional Indian attire 

AI imagines Friends stars in traditional Indian attire 

9 films based on real-life actors

9 films based on real-life actors

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

प्रोफेसर ने साड��़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh put to rest 'fake baby bump' jibes with beautiful maternity shoot photos

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh put to rest 'fake baby bump' jibes with beautiful maternity shoot photos

India's richest filmmaker is worth Rs 33000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh, Amitabh; it's not Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra

India's richest filmmaker is worth Rs 33000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh, Amitabh; it's not Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra

World's 6 most reliable car brands

World's 6 most reliable car brands

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

This superstar cried for two months after losing film to Arvind Swamy, was ready to retire: 'I screwed it up'

This superstar cried for two months after losing film to Arvind Swamy, was ready to retire: 'I screwed it up'

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh put to rest 'fake baby bump' jibes with beautiful maternity shoot photos

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh put to rest 'fake baby bump' jibes with beautiful maternity shoot photos

Karisma Kapoor opens up on Kapoor family not 'allowing' women to act: 'My mom Babita, aunt Neetu Kapoor gave up acting'

Karisma Kapoor opens up on Kapoor family not 'allowing' women to act: 'My mom Babita, aunt Neetu Kapoor gave up acting'

HomeViral

Viral

New Bengaluru Fraud Alert: Woman knocks at the door with teenage daughter and says...

A Bengaluru man shared his experience on Reddit about a possible wedding-related scam.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 02, 2024, 09:42 PM IST

New Bengaluru Fraud Alert: Woman knocks at the door with teenage daughter and says...
New scam of Bangalore
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

A man living in Bengaluru shared a strange and unsettling experience on Reddit that has left him feeling both confused and regretful. The Reddit user, who goes by the name "Kvak95" posted about an incident that happened one weekend while he was relaxing at home. He had just finished eating chicken biryani and was binge-watching shows when he dozed off. His nap was interrupted by persistent doorbell ringing. When he finally answered the door, he found a woman in her 40s standing there.

In his Reddit post, "Kvak95" explained that the woman immediately started talking to him in Kannada, a language spoken in the region. Although he can understand Kannada fairly well, he was still half-asleep and struggled to follow what she was saying. But one word caught his attention: "maduve," which means marriage. The woman was pointing to a young girl standing with her, who looked no older than 15 years. Shocked, he asked, "Marriage??!!" as he tried to wake up fully and understand the situation.

The Reddit user then shared that the woman asked if he spoke Telugu or Hindi. When he said he spoke Telugu, she explained that her daughter was about to get married at a nearby temple, but they were short on money. She said they needed 15,000 rupees (about $200) and urgently asked him for help. Annoyed that she had disturbed his sleep, "Kvak95" shouted "No!" and closed the door on her, a decision he later regretted.

 

After the incident, he turned to Reddit to ask others if they thought this could be a new scam in Bengaluru, where people ask for money under the pretext of needing it for a wedding. He also sought advice on whether he should report the incident to authorities, given that the girl seemed to be a minor.

The post received many responses from people who had experienced similar situations. One user confirmed it was likely a scam, sharing that they, too, had been approached multiple times with similar stories and had learned to shut the door without engaging. Another commenter recalled a similar incident from 2002 in Gujarat, where an older woman asked for money for a wedding. At the time, the user, who was in the 6th grade, felt proud for giving the woman two rupees from their pocket money, only to realize later that it was likely a scam.

Many users agreed that such incidents are common, with one person summing it up by saying, "Everything is a scam until proven otherwise."

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Mob vandalises, loots mall in Pakistan's Karachi on inauguration day, videos go viral

Watch: Mob vandalises, loots mall in Pakistan's Karachi on inauguration day, videos go viral

Watch viral video: 2-year-old boy cries, refuses to leave kidnapper due to...

Watch viral video: 2-year-old boy cries, refuses to leave kidnapper due to...

Kolkata: Sandip Ghosh, ex-principal of RG Kar Hospital, arrested by CBI

Kolkata: Sandip Ghosh, ex-principal of RG Kar Hospital, arrested by CBI

In this village of India people keep cobras in their homes instead of dogs or cats

In this village of India people keep cobras in their homes instead of dogs or cats

Viral video: Mother bear steals chips from car with her cubs as partners in crime, watch

Viral video: Mother bear steals chips from car with her cubs as partners in crime, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh put to rest 'fake baby bump' jibes with beautiful maternity shoot photos

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh put to rest 'fake baby bump' jibes with beautiful maternity shoot photos

India's richest filmmaker is worth Rs 33000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh, Amitabh; it's not Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra

India's richest filmmaker is worth Rs 33000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh, Amitabh; it's not Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra

World's 6 most reliable car brands

World's 6 most reliable car brands

7 most expensive foods in world

7 most expensive foods in world

This actress remained alone despite 5 marriages, went bankrupt, died penniless; her funeral was...

This actress remained alone despite 5 marriages, went bankrupt, died penniless; her funeral was...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement