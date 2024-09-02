New Bengaluru Fraud Alert: Woman knocks at the door with teenage daughter and says...

A Bengaluru man shared his experience on Reddit about a possible wedding-related scam.

A man living in Bengaluru shared a strange and unsettling experience on Reddit that has left him feeling both confused and regretful. The Reddit user, who goes by the name "Kvak95" posted about an incident that happened one weekend while he was relaxing at home. He had just finished eating chicken biryani and was binge-watching shows when he dozed off. His nap was interrupted by persistent doorbell ringing. When he finally answered the door, he found a woman in her 40s standing there.

In his Reddit post, "Kvak95" explained that the woman immediately started talking to him in Kannada, a language spoken in the region. Although he can understand Kannada fairly well, he was still half-asleep and struggled to follow what she was saying. But one word caught his attention: "maduve," which means marriage. The woman was pointing to a young girl standing with her, who looked no older than 15 years. Shocked, he asked, "Marriage??!!" as he tried to wake up fully and understand the situation.

The Reddit user then shared that the woman asked if he spoke Telugu or Hindi. When he said he spoke Telugu, she explained that her daughter was about to get married at a nearby temple, but they were short on money. She said they needed 15,000 rupees (about $200) and urgently asked him for help. Annoyed that she had disturbed his sleep, "Kvak95" shouted "No!" and closed the door on her, a decision he later regretted.

After the incident, he turned to Reddit to ask others if they thought this could be a new scam in Bengaluru, where people ask for money under the pretext of needing it for a wedding. He also sought advice on whether he should report the incident to authorities, given that the girl seemed to be a minor.

The post received many responses from people who had experienced similar situations. One user confirmed it was likely a scam, sharing that they, too, had been approached multiple times with similar stories and had learned to shut the door without engaging. Another commenter recalled a similar incident from 2002 in Gujarat, where an older woman asked for money for a wedding. At the time, the user, who was in the 6th grade, felt proud for giving the woman two rupees from their pocket money, only to realize later that it was likely a scam.

Many users agreed that such incidents are common, with one person summing it up by saying, "Everything is a scam until proven otherwise."

