New Baba Vanga's July 2025 Tsunami prophecy came true as 8.8 magnitude quake hits Russia? Netizens say, 'No one expected...'

A massive 8.8 magnitude earthquake hit Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula early on Wednesday, i.e., July 30, sparking tsunami waves that affected Japan's northern island of Hokkaido and Russia's Kuril Islands. The disaster has now brought to light a 1999 manga prediction by Japanese artist Ryo Tatsuki, with some internet users calling it a "prophecy come true".

Interestingly, Tatsuki, in her book titled "The Future I Saw", had long predicted a major disaster to hit Japan on July 5, 2025. Although the devastating event didn't occur on July 5, many are now wondering if her prophecy was a warning, with the natural disaster striking Japan just 25 days later. Although the timing might be different, the eerie similarities cannot be overlooked.

Here's how netizens react

"Baba Vanga’s 2025 prophecy had already shaken Japan’s tourism industry — but no one expected it to be this accurate. A massive quake near Russia triggered real tsunami waves that hit both Japan and Russia. Chilling", wrote one user.

Another user posted, "Ryo Tatsuki, dubbed the 'Japanese Baba Vanga,' warned of a July 2025 mega-tsunami. Today, July 30, a powerful M8.8 quake off Kamchatka triggered real tsunami waves across Japan & the Pacific. Prophecy or coincidence? Science says no link, but the timing is eerie".

A third wrote, "RYO Tatsuki was right on Tsunami. New Baba Vanga's July Prediction came true. A massive 8.7 magnitude earthquake rocks Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, triggering 4m high tsunami waves."

Following a massive 8.8 earthquake in Russia, Japan came under the threat of tsunamis on Wednesday, i.e., July 30. According to a report by The Japan Times, towns, villages and nuclear reactors were evacuated and airports shut while office workers rushed to higher floors in coastal cities.