Uttar Pradesh is rapidly expanding its expressway network. From the Bundelkhand Expressway to the Purvanchal Expressway, the state has witnessed significant developments. Work is now progressing on projects like the Ganga Expressway, and soon, a new addition will connect eastern and western UP – the Gorakhpur to Shamli Greenfield Expressway.

According to reports, this proposed expressway will span approximately 700 kilometres, making it UP’s second-largest expressway. Construction is expected to begin by the end of this year. The project is set to enhance connectivity between Purvanchal and western UP, significantly reducing travel time between Gorakhpur and Shamli from 15 hours to just 8 hours.

Passing through 22 districts, including Ayodhya, Lucknow, Basti, Bareilly, Meerut, and Saharanpur, the expressway will boost connectivity for a large population. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is currently preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR), which will finalise the route and design.

Apart from improving road connectivity, the expressway will feature a runway, similar to the Agra-Lucknow and Purvanchal Expressways, enabling emergency aircraft landings. The project, estimated to cost Rs 35,000 crores, is expected to accelerate vehicle movement across UP and promote economic growth, according to reports.

This initiative underlines Uttar Pradesh’s commitment to infrastructure development and aims to provide smoother, faster, and more efficient transportation for its residents.