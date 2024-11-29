The reviewer explained how he initially thought Abhishek was simply being friendly with Shruti, but later realized that their relationship had crossed a line.

A gym in Pune, Cult Fit Kalyani Nagar, recently received a one-star review on Google, but the cause behind it wasn’t a poor workout experience or unsatisfactory facilities. Instead, the low rating came from a member who expressed his frustration over his girlfriend’s infidelity, which he claimed took place at the gym.

The review, posted by an anonymous man, details how he joined the gym with his girlfriend, Shruti, a few months ago. While he praised the gym’s overall environment, he gave it the one-star rating after discovering that his girlfriend had cheated on him with another gym member, a man named Abhishek. The reviewer explained how he initially thought Abhishek was simply being friendly with Shruti, but later realized that their relationship had crossed a line.

“I even shared my protein shake with Abhishek, but he betrayed me. Now they work out together, and I am alone,” the disgruntled man wrote in his review.

The review quickly gained attention after a local Pune resident, 23-year-old Soham, shared a screenshot of it on social media platform X on November 28, 2024. The unusual review sparked reactions from users online, who commented on the bizarre situation.

One person joked, “Heard gymbros who share protein are friends forever without any tag, but there’s something else going on here.” Another user humorously added, “After this review, Bro’s breakup party will be sponsored by Cult now.”

Interestingly, while the review focused on the personal drama between the three individuals, the gym’s overall ratings on Google remained high at 4.6 stars, with most reviews praising the atmosphere and classes. A quick glance at some of the worst reviews of the gym revealed that many clients had complained about the departure of two experienced trainers, blaming it on poor management decisions. These reviews, however, didn’t seem to impact the gym's overall standing as much as the infidelity incident did.

So far, Cult Fit has not responded to the one-star review or acknowledged the situation, leaving it unclear whether the betrayed lover will receive any consolation from the gym.