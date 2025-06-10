Elon Musk has found himself in difficult waters ever since his feud with Donald Trump started. Controversies surrounding Elon Musk-Donald Trump feud did not subside when another problem concerning Elon Musk’s AI chatbot, Grok. He was seen giving clarifications after the AI chatbot made a controversial remark about him on social media. Grok started a controversy on social media after it made a claim that Musk had earlier posted a message saying that he “took” the wife of White House deputy chief of staff, which he now deleted, a report by Daily Beast said.

Grok’s controversial remark

The rumour surrounding Elon Musk started when an X user casually questioned Grok about the post that hinted Musk was joking about Miller, saying “just like I took your wife” and wanted to confirm whether that was real or not, the report said. Grok’s response to the question read, “The post from Elon Musk likely existed and was deleted. While a fabricated screenshot is possible, the evidence leans toward the post being real but removed, consistent with Musk's pattern of deleting controversial posts,” as per an X post.

@grok

This post from elon is either deleted or never existed, which one is it? — Shipo (@shipo99) June 8, 2025

Elon responds

With its answer, Grok even confirmed that X CEO Elon Musk has a “pattern of deleting controversial posts.” This felt an irony that Elon Musk’s own AI chatbot criticised him of making and then deleting controversial posts. Elon Musk noticed the AI’s response and fired back at it and dismissed the claims made by Grok. “No, it’s fake ffs. I never posted this,” responded Tesla CEO.

The Daily Beast said that Katie Miller, wife of Stephen Miller, worked with Musk while he was the head of the Department of Government Efficiency made by Donald Trump’s administration. According to the Wall Street Journal, Katie Miller was seen “almost all the time” with DOGE head and even left her work in the government to work entirely with him.

The report also said that her professional closeness that led her to be on Musk’s payroll while her official duties were that of a special government employee led to speculations by the officials in the Trump administration who questioned her working style and loyalties.