Wipro is now training its managers to be more aware of employee needs and to open up about stress and work-life balance

In a scenario where corporate leaders hold contrasting views, Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji has stressed the need for work-life balance today. In his address at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024, Premji said that people need to set their own boundaries when it comes to work-life balance, and it won’t be done by organisations for them. He said, 'I learned this very early on in my early days before Covid, which is work life is something that you have to define for yourself, organizations are never going to work at it for you.'

It comes as a heated debate surrounding Narayana Murthy, co-founder of Infosys, who has recently called for a 70-hour workweek and questioned the idea of work-life balance. Murthy's comments have reignited debates over what employees expect and what organisations need in the tech industry. On the other hand, Premji is a proponent of a hybrid work model he believes benefits employee well-being and productivity.

Premji explained how the concept of work-life balance has changed over the years. Now it includes not just office hours but the freedom to do things like social media access during work time, he said. "The idea of what it means is not ours; it is also what I can do with my time while I am at work," he said.

Wipro is now training its managers to be more aware of employee needs and to open up about stress and work-life balance. Premji believes that flexible arrangements—where employees can come in only two days a week—promote a healthier work environment.

Premji’s insights are a reminder that mental health and flexibility in the workplace remain critical. This approach is part of a broader shift to value employee well-being as an important component of long-term organisational success.