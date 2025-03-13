UK content creator, Lauren Smith, recently shared how she was stuck in a "toxic job" which affected her overall appearance. In a post dated March 6, she revealed that letting go of the job positively affected her physical appearance and mental well-being.

Smith shared a video montage, featuring her old clips in which she looked visibly stressed and cried as she showed her swollen face. What follows is visuals of her latest self in which she appeared quite radiant and happy after leaving the job.

"That leaving a toxic job glow-up", the video title read, with the caption, "The post leaving a toxic job/ relationship/ living situation glow up though... whatever it is for you, it is never ever too late to leave or too late to start. I promise.”

"The first clips were from March 2023 and I was really, really not okay. The only way I can describe it is that my job was sucking the joy and soul out of me. I felt worthless, I felt useless, I felt that everyone was talking about me and hated me. I felt sick with anxiety most days. It essentially was triggering every single day for things I won’t get into and so it affected every part of my life…I barely went out. I didn’t shower as often as I needed to. I binged ate. My hair was falling out. My skin was grey. My face was covered in swollen, painful eczema", Smith shares.

She further said that she later found a new job, where she feels appreciated and supported.

"Spots didn’t clear up because my immune system was fighting for its life. I cried every. single. day. My family and friends were really worried about me. Applying for new jobs is a pain in the ass, but my sparkle and joy were gone so I just had to put the little effort and energy I had left into it. I found a fantastic new job where I feel appreciated, am challenged and supported and feel like I’m doing really worthwhile things. I had to take a 20 per cent pay cut and a step down the career ladder to get out when I did, and, as a solo homeowner, there were a few REALLY scary months when I was terrified I couldn’t pay the bills… but I’d do it again every single time", she added.

The content creator further expressed her glee over finding a new job and said, "My joy, my sparkle and my happiness is back. I can’t guarantee the grass will be 10 times greener for you, but if it can’t get any worse what have you got to lose. Sending you lots of love and luck! YOU HAVE GOT THIS!"

Here's how netizens reacted

"The thing about hitting rock bottom is that it gives you a solid place to plant your feet and push yourself off towards healing and hope and joy", an user commented.

Another user shared, "The FINALLY ‘being able to breathe’ afterwards."

A third lauded Smith's powerful comeback and shared, "Yes the skin, yes the smile and all that but the true difference is in the eyes, no wonder they talk about them being windows to the soul, the difference is so obvious, really well done".