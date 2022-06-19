Netizens troubled seeing London’s Heathrow Airport become a pool of luggage, watch viral video

Headlines

Suniel Shetty’s wise words for son-in-law KL Rahul: ‘Stop being…a good boy’

After Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, this female star to headline her own film in YRF Spy Universe

India's highest-paid villain charged Rs 25 crore for one film; it's not Prakash Raj, Ashish Vidyarthi, Vijay Sethupathi

Salman Khan’s Kick 2 is ‘completely written’, to go on floors soon? Here’s what Sajid Nadiadwala said

This young actress has a cameo in star-studded song sequence in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan: Report

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Salman Khan’s Kick 2 is ‘completely written’, to go on floors soon? Here’s what Sajid Nadiadwala said

This young actress has a cameo in star-studded song sequence in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan: Report

Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale goes live: Apple AirPods Pro available at Rs 590 with over Rs 15000 off

10 Superfoods to cure iron deficiency

 Effective ways to reduce uric acid levels naturally

9 Hit Bollywood films directed by South directors

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Blackpink’s Jennie dazzles in monochrome dress on her Cannes debut, fans call her ‘princess’

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: ChatGPT suggests Bollywood divas to play Ariel if The Little Mermaid were remade in India

DNA: Video analysis of emerging floods in Delhi, poor drainage system exposed

Titanic Submarine: Presumed Human Remains Found In Titanic Submarine Wreckage

Earth Records Hottest Day Ever, More High Temperatures Ahead To Effect Billions, But Why?

Salman Khan’s Kick 2 is ‘completely written’, to go on floors soon? Here’s what Sajid Nadiadwala said

This young actress has a cameo in star-studded song sequence in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan: Report

Hollywood actors join writers in mega strike, will picket studios; here's all you need to know

HomeViral

bollywood

Netizens troubled seeing London’s Heathrow Airport become a pool of luggage, watch viral video

Many passengers were frustrated as London's Heathrow airport authorities said that the technical snag may cause some delays in getting out.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 20, 2022, 02:28 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Air travel is preferred the most when one is running short of time. Despite the hefty flight fees, people opt to travel via plane to reach far distances within a short time span. However, those waiting at London’s Heathrow airport recently had to witness the exact opposite of this.

Some technical issues in the baggage system at Terminal 2 of London’s Heathrow Airport left passengers waiting for long hours.

WATCH! Chimpanzee feeds fishes at park, viral video bags 1.2 million views

Many passengers were frustrated as the airport authorities mentioned that the technical snag may cause hours to get out of the terminal.

Several of them said that there was a two-hour delay in reclaiming their baggage. Travellers were so troubled that they took out their frustration by sharing pictures and videos of the incident across various social media platforms.

A video, shared by a passenger has gone viral on Twitter. It shows the chaos that the pool of luggage at the airport has caused.

Watch the viral video here

The passenger shared the video with the caption, “Absolute chaos at Heathrow where all passengers are asked to drop their baggage at level 0 and hope it will reach destination one or two days later.”

Interestingly, another passenger has also shared a photo of him pointing at his bag. He wrote, “This is mine and I really need it back I have my medicines there.”

Heathrow Airport then adhered to his complaint and replied him saying, “Hi there, We’re very sorry that the technical issue with our baggage system caused this delay, our airline partners will be working to deliver luggage, and we trust your airline will provide you with an update soon. For airline contact information, visit https://www.heathrow.com/airline-contact-info .

Thereafter, a spokesperson for Heathrow airport said, “A technical issue with the Terminal 2 baggage system which has now resolve….We are trying to reunite passengers with their luggage as soon as possible.”

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This young actress has a cameo in star-studded song sequence in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan: Report

Nyaay-The Justice: Why movie based on Sushant Singh Rajput’s life is sparking row? Know what Delhi HC said

Saif Ali Khan’s next action thriller with Pathaan director Siddharth Anand sold to Netflix for huge amount: Report

Opposition parties’ strength to increase from 15 to 24 in Bengaluru unity meet, new attendees to include…

Elon Musk's new company to give tough competition to ChatGPT; name of billionaire's new firm is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Blackpink’s Jennie dazzles in monochrome dress on her Cannes debut, fans call her ‘princess’

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: ChatGPT suggests Bollywood divas to play Ariel if The Little Mermaid were remade in India

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Meet Ahsaas Channa, who played Shah Rukh Khan's son as child artiste, is leading actress and social media sensation now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE