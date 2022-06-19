Netizens troubled seeing London’s Heathrow Airport become a pool of luggage, watch viral video

Many passengers were frustrated as London's Heathrow airport authorities said that the technical snag may cause some delays in getting out.

Air travel is preferred the most when one is running short of time. Despite the hefty flight fees, people opt to travel via plane to reach far distances within a short time span. However, those waiting at London’s Heathrow airport recently had to witness the exact opposite of this.

Some technical issues in the baggage system at Terminal 2 of London’s Heathrow Airport left passengers waiting for long hours.

Many passengers were frustrated as the airport authorities mentioned that the technical snag may cause hours to get out of the terminal.

Several of them said that there was a two-hour delay in reclaiming their baggage. Travellers were so troubled that they took out their frustration by sharing pictures and videos of the incident across various social media platforms.

A video, shared by a passenger has gone viral on Twitter. It shows the chaos that the pool of luggage at the airport has caused.

Watch the viral video here

Absolute chaos at #Heathrow where all passengers are asked to drop their baggages at level 0 and hope it will reach destination one or two days later. pic.twitter.com/rLKuyNlrGk — Giovanni Gaetani (@giovannigaetani) June 17, 2022

The passenger shared the video with the caption, “Absolute chaos at Heathrow where all passengers are asked to drop their baggage at level 0 and hope it will reach destination one or two days later.”

Interestingly, another passenger has also shared a photo of him pointing at his bag. He wrote, “This is mine and I really need it back I have my medicines there.”

THIS IS MINE AND I REALLY NEED IT BACK I HAVE MY MEDICINES THERE pic.twitter.com/cGq6rNdl0y — MaritzaTrigo (@MaritzaTrigo) June 18, 2022

Heathrow Airport then adhered to his complaint and replied him saying, “Hi there, We’re very sorry that the technical issue with our baggage system caused this delay, our airline partners will be working to deliver luggage, and we trust your airline will provide you with an update soon. For airline contact information, visit https://www.heathrow.com/airline-contact-info .

Thereafter, a spokesperson for Heathrow airport said, “A technical issue with the Terminal 2 baggage system which has now resolve….We are trying to reunite passengers with their luggage as soon as possible.”