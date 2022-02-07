Netizens trend #BoycottKFC after controversial Pakistan tweet, see here

American fast food giant KFC has found itself on a sticky wicket with several Indian netizens expressing displeasure on tweets from KFC Pakistan on February 5, this year and the last one. #BoycottKFC started trending online today (February 7), with several Twitter users sharing a year-old tweet from the fast food chain's Pakistan unit on Kashmir on February 5, which was observed in Pakistan as ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’. Observing the day is a way of Pakistan showing its support to the Kashmiri separatists in India.

Last year's tweet by KFC Pakistan on Kashmir Day came with a message, "We stand together this Kashmir Solidarity Day, to realize their right to freedom." Along with the message, the handle posted a picture on mountains with the words, "Their cravings for freedom are heartfelt", with Kashmir written in a font with barbed wires below. This year's tweet says, "You never left our thoughts and we hope that the coming years bring peace to you." Below is it a picture with the words "Kashmir belongs to the Kashmiris."

I appeal to the centre & all the state govts to take serious action against all the @KFC_India outlets and ask them to shut their outlets .

They have no right to do buisness in India. #BoycottKFC pic.twitter.com/6CugpmjI7h — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) February 7, 2022

With the hashtag trending on Twitter, some users opined that the company had no right to do business in India. Some called for action against the company. One user wrote, "I appeal to the centre & all the state govts to take serious action against all the @KFC_India outlets and ask them to shut their outlets. They have no right to do business in India." Another wrote, “International companies should understand that Pakistan is using them, their investment & their brands as tool against India's Kashmir. It'll negatively affect business of companies.”

International companies should understand that Pakistan is using them, their investment & their brands as tool against India's Kashmir



It'll negatively affect business of companies pic.twitter.com/WKnB6SAsxL February 7, 2022

You’re done in India @KFC_India !! Pack your bags and move to Pakistan. You don’t deserve our business in India @kfc. #BoycottKFC pic.twitter.com/Oz9BMftyHy — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) February 7, 2022

A similar incident was faced by global automotive giant Hyundai Motor Company a day ago.