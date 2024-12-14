D Gukesh, 18, scripted history by becoming the yougest-ever World Chess Champion after beating China's reigning titleholder, Ding Liren. He is only the second Indian to have achived this feat, after Viswanathan Anand.

As the country celebrated Gukesh's win, a newspaper called 'The Free Press Journal' was slammed by netizens for its 'racist' headline dated December 13, 2024 that read - "Sambhar outwits chow mein"

While the intention may have been to be creative, the choice of words drew irk from netizens in no time, with many calling it "sick" and "straight-up racist". Several others jokingly remarked that this happens "when you hire an intern to write your headlines".

Many others claimed that "some people are going to defend it in the name of dark humour".

"Disgusting", another user wrote.