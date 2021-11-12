Netizens shower love on Arabic version of Yohani's 'Manike Mage Hithe' - WATCH viral video

Months after its release, Sri Lankan singer Yohani Diloka De Silva's version of 'Manike Mage Hithe' is still going viral on the internet. Several social media users have also recreated the video in their own local languages. The craze around the song is still fresh even though it was released back in May. Now, another version of 'Manike Mage Hithe' is going viral. The Arabic version of the song was posted online and is being loved by netizens all over.

The viral video was shared on Instagram by a user named Marwa Khalil. In the 1-minute-long video, Marwa can be seen singing the viral song in Arabic. The song also features a rap by an artist named Attalla. Even though you might not understand the Arabic language, the soulful tune of the song is sure to leave you awestruck.

Watch the video here.

So far, the video has more than 6,000 views on it. Netizens are also flooding the comment section of the video with heart and fire emoticons. One user wrote, "I love it", while the second said, "Bravo."

Notably, the song, 'Manike Mage Hithe' is a Sinhala song by Satheeshan Rathnayaka. It was released in 2020. The song caught fire when a new version of it was released back in May sung by Yohani.