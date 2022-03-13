Netizens salute elderly Ukrainian couple for standing up against Russian soldiers – WATCH

Today is the day 18 of Russia-Ukraine war. A war that has left many Ukrainians pleading for peace amidst chaos encouraged by Russian attacks. While many are fleeing the crisis, some people are standing tall against the Russian forces. This elderly couple from Ukraine is among the few who choose to hold ground despite invasions.

A video that was recently shared on Twitter by the official handle of the US Embassy in Kyiv shows the brevity of a Ukrainian couple who remain firm against Russian soldiers who barged into their house.

The now-viral video shows a few armed Russian soldiers barging into the house of the elderly couple. The soldiers fire a shot to threaten the couple to come outside their house.

Hearing the noise outside, the couple go to see the cause of commotion. The video then shows the couple in a heated argument while one of the soldiers fires a shot in the air.

After a short conversation with the brave couple, the soldiers are seen leaving the place.

The CCTV footage shared on Twitter has already garnered more than two lakh views.

After watching the viral video, many people across the internet praised the elderly couple for their brave act.

#UkrainianHeroes: Today we salute this elderly couple, who stood up to three Russian soldiers. pic.twitter.com/GG7lZ8cfqx — U.S. Embassy Kyiv (@USEmbassyKyiv) March 11, 2022

A user commented, “Wow the bravery of this elderly couple to stand up to 3? 4 Russian Soldiers! Their property meant more to them than their own lives!”.

Another user expressed how the Russian soldiers are just pawns of Russian President Vladimir Putin and themselves don’t want war. He wrote, “I agree that the soldiers were also decent and didn’t fire on the couple. Shows they don’t want to fight war either. They are pawns in Putin’s hands. The couple are just amazing and so inspiring.”