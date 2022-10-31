Headlines

'Need holy water for my eyes': Netizens react to logic-defying, cringe scene from Indian TV serial

A scene from the television serial Ishq Ki Dastaan Naagmani has recently gone viral on social media.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 06:07 PM IST

Some Indian serials seem to lack all sense of logic when creating scenes, which might make viewers cringe. A scene from the television serial Ishq Ki Dastaan Naagmani has recently gone viral on social media.

This absurd yet amusing moment from the TV series is getting responses and shares online. The bizarre episode features characters competing in a kite-flying contest. Another man, the protagonist, tumbles from the balcony when one of the players pulls the kite's string.

When she notices this, another woman leaps in to save him from hitting the ground. When they both wind up flying on a massive kite in the air, the scene becomes even more cringe-worthy. Using a kite, two people's weight is managed. The kite continued to fly farther away after the woman who pulled the string loosened it. The internet users claim that the scene makes no sense or logic at all.

 

The viral video was shared on Twitter account called ‘beintehaa’. Since it was shared, the video has received more than 7 lakh views and over 23 thousand likes on the social media. Netizens have also shared their funny reaction in the comment section. One user wrote, “Indian television is in pits”. Another user commented, “Lol (emoticon) Indian TV serials …just next level”.

 

READ | World War 3 to happen in 2023? Here's what Baba Vanga's prediction says

 

 

 

 

