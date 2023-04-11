‘Petrol ke paise...’: Netizens react to Audi Chaiwala who sells tea on luxury sedan

Picture credit: Instagram screenshot- @Ashishtrivedii_24

The Internet has several kinds of viral videos from food disasters to cute animal videos to different hacks and more and one such story has taken the Internet by storm. A video has gone viral on the social media platform of a man who was selling tea or some other beverage in an Audi car on the side of the road.

The owner of the car apparently brought the Audi as a part of his new marketing strategy. Selling tea from a luxury car appears to be the business owner's original marketing strategy. We all have heard about ‘MBA Chaiwala’ but users are curious to know about the new ‘Audi Chaiwala’.

Ashishtrivedii_24 posted the video to Instagram with the caption "Chakkar kya hai." He seems confused after watching the incident and writes “Samajh nahi aa rha Audi leke Chai bechni padd rahi hai ya Chai bech ke Audi le li”

It shows several individuals gathered along the side of the road, observing a white Audi. The luxury sedan's boot has been converted into a tea station. There is a table with tea and other drinks available. Details regarding the company and its owner are unclear, though.

The video has gone viral on social media and has hit more than 3 lakh views. Several users commented on the business concept while some had a funny take on the idea. A user says 'Modi se inspiration hua hai.' Another user commented, 'Kuch nahi bro wo Petrol ke paise chai becha kar nikal jaye fir wo apni GF ko gumane ka kuch jugad ho jaye.' Many users call him 'Chailover' as well while one user says that 'Scope acha hai, neta ban sakte ho.'